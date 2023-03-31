Inflation in the euro zone eased in March, but the ECB’s path remains unclear

A market stall in Madrid, Spain. Analysts digest the latest inflation numbers outside the euro zone.

Inflation in the euro zone eased significantly in March as energy prices continued to fall, while core spending hit an all-time high.

Core inflation for the 20-member bloc was 6.9% in March, according to preliminary Eurostat figures released on Friday. In comparison, in FebruaryHeadline inflation was 8.5%.

The main reason for this 1.6 percentage point drop was the drop in energy costs.

However, other parts of the inflation basket remain stubbornly high. Food prices contributed heavily to March’s overall inflation measure.

Core inflation – excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices – rose slightly from the previous month. It reached an all-time high of 5.7% In March, it was 5.6% in February.