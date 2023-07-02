Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Box Office Cursed by $60M Open – The Hollywood Reporter

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny A troubled start for the fifth and final installment of the acclaimed Harrison Ford-starrer adventure-action franchise dug in at $60 million in its domestic debut.

Now the hope is that the Disney and Lucasfilm tentpole will be good starting this week, when Americans celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The James Mangold-directed film closes Tuesday with a domestic total of $82 million.

Overseas, the film opened with $70 million to $130 million.

to The dial of destiny, attracting new, younger fans in addition to those who grew up in the franchise is always a challenge. The film suffered a series of delays and cost a whopping $295 million to produce before it could be marketed.

As it was, the film’s opening weekend audience was notably older, with 42 percent of tickets going to those 45 and older, including 23 percent 55 and older. It’s a breakdown that’s rarely seen when it comes to the Hollywood summer tentpole. Even before the pandemic, older moviegoers didn’t rush out to see a movie on opening weekend. The picture is particularly skewed towards the male (58 percent). On Saturday, families started returning.

The filmmakers expect a domestic release of more than $65 million, but a B+ CinemaScore and lackluster reviews may hinder word of mouth. An 88 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a bright spot.

The dial of destiny Sequel to 2008 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullIt posted a three-day debut of $100 million. Crystal SkullLike the first three indie films, it was directed by Steven Spielberg.

The Indiana Jones The film series once again sees Harrison Ford as a swashbuckling archaeologist. The 80-year-old actor is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethan Isidore and Mats Mikkelsen. (Each of the previous four was directed by Steven Spielberg Ind movies.)

Keeping alive the ongoing Nazi theme of the film series, Dial of Destiny’The plot revolves around an ancient device being chased by Jones and the villain played by Mikkelsen.

DreamWorks Animation and Universal open the weekend before the Fourth of July weekend. Ruby Gilman, Teenage Kraken, It bombed with an estimate of $5.2 million. Family picture no. Came at 6. abroad, Teenage Kraken It opened to $7.6 million for a worldwide debut of $12.8 million.

A lot more to come.