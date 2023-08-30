India is set to launch its solar probe days after Chandrayaan-3’s landing

Days after India’s successful moon mission, the country is now looking at the sun.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be launched from the Sriharikota space station on September 2 to study the Sun and its impact on space weather.

Aditya, which means Sun in Hindi, must be placed in a halo around the Lagrangian point 1 of the Sun-Earth system, where the Sun can be seen without obstruction. ISRO Report Said.

Lagrange points are where the gravitational forces of two large masses create “regions of enhanced attraction and repulsion”. According to NASA. The resulting force is used to stay in position and reduce fuel consumption – and can be likened to “parking spots” for the spacecraft.

The launch will mark India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun and will provide “the major advantage of continuous viewing of the Sun without any eclipses or eclipses,” an ISRO statement said.