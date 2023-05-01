Illinois dust storm causes ‘multiple’ fatalities, car crashes on I-55 in Montgomery, Sangamon counties

(CNN) At least 40 to 60 cars crashed on a major highway in central Illinois on Monday after a dust storm caused multiple fatalities, officials said.

Accidents along I-55 have led to the closure of the interstate in Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The state capital, Springfield, is in Sangamon County.

Illinois State Police Capt. Ryan Starrick said at least “40 to 60 passenger cars” were involved in the crashes, and there were “several fatalities” and more than 30 hospitalizations.

At least two semi-trucks caught fire in the crashes, according to Starrick.

“Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties is closed in both directions due to numerous accidents caused by the dust storm, which has severely reduced visibility,” the state Department of Transportation said. In a tweet.

CNN has reached out to county coroner’s offices and state police for more information.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, issued a “blow dust warning” until 1:25 p.m. CT.

“Severely limited visibility is expected. Travel is dangerous and could be fatal,” the warning said. Winds are 35 to 45 mph across the region.

People with respiratory problems are also being warned to plan to stay indoors until the storm passes. It noted “be prepared for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero”.