Idina Menzel No Longer Managed by Scooter Braun – The Hollywood Reporter

Let it go: Idina Menzel is no longer managed by Scooter Braun.

says a source close to the Tony-winning star The Hollywood Reporter She parted ways with the talent manager in January after announcing a deal with him in 2019.

It’s been a dramatic past few days for Brown: News of Demi Lovato’s breakup with talent manager broke Monday and last week Buck News Justin Bieber has revealed that he is looking for new management. Shortly after, Brown’s team said the report was false. Rumors of Ariana Grande leaving her manager after a decade bubbled online this week, and Jay Balvin split with Brown in May.

Menzel, Balvin and Lovato are still listed as music clients Scooter Braun Projects website. SP Projects also manages Ozuna, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, Quavo, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Menzel is a Broadway star who has received three Tony nominations, winning in 2004 for Best Actress in a Musical. Wicked. She gained pop star-like success in 2013 after voicing the character Elsa Frozen, a 9x platinum (equivalent to 9 million units sold) hit with the single “Let It Go”. More recently, Menzel has had roles Disappointment, Cinderella And American Assassin. He will reunite with Adam Sandler on screen You are not invited to my bat mitzvahAfter acting opposite him Uncut stones.

Menzel was nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 and was named a Disney Legend in 2022.