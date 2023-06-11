I-95 Interstate overpass collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire

A portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia was closed in both directions early Sunday morning after a tanker truck believed to be carrying gasoline caught fire, causing part of the freeway to collapse, officials said.

The collapse left officials scrambling for ways to ease Monday morning commutes and assess what options are available to compensate for the loss of the busy highway, which carries about 160,000 vehicles a day for weeks to come.

A tanker driver was in the off-ramp of I-95 North when a crash or other incident sparked a fire under the freeway lanes, which will travel up, said Brad Rudolph, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“That building collapsed quickly with the heat of the fire as big as it was,” he said. “Then the south-facing structure was also closed because it was compromised by the fire.”