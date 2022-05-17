Hundreds of Ukrainian troops evacuated from Azovstal Steelworks after 82 days of attack | Ukraine

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers, many of them wounded, have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol. Russia 82 days after the bombing.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said on Monday that 53 seriously wounded soldiers had been evacuated to a hospital in the Russian-controlled city of Novosibirsk, and more than 200 had been taken to Olenivka via a sidewalk.

“I would like to underline: Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive. This is our policy,” he said in a video statement.

The expulsion marks the end of the long and bloody war in Ukraine and a significant defeat for Ukraine. Mariupol is now in ruins after the Russian siege, which Ukraine claims killed tens of thousands of people in the city.

As for the Ukrainians, the Azovstel plant has become a symbol of resistance, with hundreds of troops continuing to fight there even after falling to Russian forces.

About 600 troops are believed to have been inside the steel plant.

Generals of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the soldiers guarding the steel plant had completed their combat mission.

“The Supreme Military Command has ordered the commanders of the units stationed in Assoc, to save the lives of the personnel,” the civil servant said in a statement on his Facebook account. “Efforts are on to rescue the guards in the Azovstal area.”

In a statement, the Azov Brigade said it was carrying out orders to save the lives of its troops.

Buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal service depart from Mariupol. Photo: Alexander Ermoshenko / Reuters

The Azov Regiment, which in the past had nationalist far-right affiliations, was a militant group formed to fight the Russians after the invasion of Ukraine in 2014, but it became part of the Ukrainian National Guard.

“In order to save lives, the entire Mariupol Garrison is implementing the approved decision of the Supreme Military Command and trusts the support of the Ukrainian people,” the Azov Regiment said in a social media post.

It said its troops in Mariupol, in the southeastern Sea of ​​Azov, lasted 82 days and took time to fight the rest of Ukraine with Russian forces and defend Western weapons against Russian aggression.

Since Russia launched its invasion in February, the Mariupol disaster has become a symbol of Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian invasion and Russia’s desire to destroy Ukrainian cities.

The evacuation came hours after Russia said it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers to a medical facility in Novoshovsk.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says an agreement has been reached to remove the wounded. “A humanitarian corridor has been opened, through which wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being taken to a medical facility in Novosibirsk.”

Azovstalin’s last guards were trapped for weeks in bunkers and tunnels built underground to withstand the nuclear war. The public was evacuated from inside the plant, one of the largest metallurgical facilities EuropeEarlier this month.

The wife of a member of the Azov Regiment described the conditions at the plant on Monday: “They are in hell.