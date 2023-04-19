How to see this week’s rare hybrid solar eclipse

(CNN) A hybrid solar eclipse — the first in nearly 10 years — is coming.

During this A rare celestial eventPeople in its narrow central ecliptic path, including parts of Australia, East Timor and Indonesia, will experience an annular or total eclipse, depending on where they line up, as the moon passes between Earth and the sun. to the moon.

The hybrid eclipse will begin at 10:37 p.m. ET Wednesday and last until 1:56 a.m., According to EarthSkyGreatest totality, when the Moon completely covers the Sun, occurs in Timor for just over a minute at 12:16 a.m. ET.

What makes a hybrid eclipse unique?

Otherwise known as a An annular-total eclipse, a hybrid eclipse is a function of Earth’s curvature and the path of the event. Because of their proximity to the Moon at that time, the Moon will appear the same size as the Sun in some areas—the conditions for a total eclipse—while people in other locations will perceive the Moon as smaller than the Sun, in an annular eclipse.

A Total eclipse, formed from the Moon’s central and dark shadow, its umbra, can briefly darken our sky as the Moon blocks almost all of the Sun — except for its outer fiery atmosphere — from view. An annular eclipse is caused by the Moon’s anumbral shadow, which begins where the umbra ends, and results in a smooth circle of light because the Moon covers only a small disc-like portion of the Sun. Both types of events appear Partial eclipses At the beginning and end, due to the orbit of the Moon, as well as for those who are not in the path of the total eclipse.

A mixed eclipse occurs when the Moon is present The right distance Both the umbral and umbral shadow can reach the Earth. During a total eclipse, in the middle of the eclipse path, the penumbral shadow will create an annular eclipse for some and the umbra a total eclipse for others. The distance needs to be in this sweet spot, and since the Sun and Moon are constantly changing distances, these perfect conditions are rare.

“This eclipse is a little difficult because not a lot of it is going to pass over land…so most people who get a chance to see the eclipse are going to see a partial eclipse,” said Dr. Michael Kirk. Principal Investigator NASA’s Heliophysics Education Implementation Group. “What that means is that the moon is only going to block part of the sun, so it will look like a bite has been taken out of the sun.”

Many parts of the world including Southeast Asia, the East Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand will experience a partial eclipse this week. According to EarthSky.

“I don’t know about you, but when I walk outside every day I don’t think, “Oh, I live in a solar system” — but when you see an eclipse, you suddenly give that perspective, Kirk said. “They’re relatively stable in the sky. Even if we think…it’s really this dance of the planets and the moon and the sun, and the subtle changes that become apparent during an eclipse.”

The next hybrid eclipse is expected in 2031. But after that, the alignment and conditions necessary for such an event will not occur again until 100 years later, in 2164. According to NASA.

Viewing an Eclipse Safely

During a total eclipse, there is a brief moment, totality, where the Moon is safe enough to cover the Sun completely without proper eye protection. For all other eclipse events, perfect Eclipse glasses are required See safely.

But if you don’t have a chance to get a solar filter, there are still ways to check it, Kirk said. He recommends a pinhole projector, which can be made by punching Small hole in a paper Or cardboard and hold it up to the sky. With this tricky contraption, you’ll see an image of the sun hit the ground without having to look up, Kirk said.

“Seeing a total solar eclipse is something you’re going to tell your grandkids about — it’s an amazing event,” Kirk said. “Eclipses happen…the hard part is catching one where you live. If you have one in your neighborhood, definitely try to see it because it’s usually a long time before the other one.”

More eclipses to come

If you missed this week’s eclipse, there will be other opportunities to see an eclipse in your area in 2023.

For those in Africa, Asia, and Australia, A Penumbral lunar eclipse Occurring on May 5, the Moon will enter Earth’s shadow, making the lunar surface appear dim.

If you live in North, Central or South America, a Annular solar eclipse It will be held on 14th October.

On October 28, A Partial lunar eclipse People can see Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, parts of North America and most of South America. Because the Earth and Moon are not perfectly aligned, only part of the Moon will go into shadow.

meteor shower

The Lyrids shower will peak this weekend, ending a month-long meteor shower drought, and May’s Aquarids will soon follow.

The remaining meteor showers of 2023 and those Peak dates:

• Lyrics: April 22-23

• Eda Aquarius: May 5-6

• South Delta Aquarits: July 30-31

• Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31

• Perseids: August 12-13

• Orionides: October 20-21

• Southern Tarits: November 4-5

• Northern Tarits: November 11-12

• Leonids: November 17-18

• Gemini: December 13-14

• Ursits: December 21-22

Also full moons

For moon enthusiasts, there are nine more full moons this year. Here is the list of remaining full moons in 2023: According to Farmers Almanac:

• May 5: Flower Moon

• June 3: Strawberry Moon

• July 3: Buck Moon

• August 1: Sturgeon Moon

• August 30: Blue Moon

• September 29: Harvest Moon

• October 28: Hunter’s Moon

• November 27: Beaver Moon

• December 26: Cold Moon