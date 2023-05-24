How to Listen to DeSantis’ Presidential Announcement with Elon Musk on Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for president in a conversation with Elon Musk on Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Twitter Spaces, Twitter is a live audio streaming platform where people gather online to chat in real time.

Times reporters will provide analysis throughout the announcement, and you can Listen here at 6 p.m With a Twitter account. The owner of Twitter, Mr. Musk, He shared the details Wednesday afternoon Mr. About his scheduled interview with DeSantis.

Twitter launched Spaces in May 2021, making it one of the first social media platforms to build a dedicated audio streaming feature. The idea is simple: give people a way to talk and listen in rooms focused on specific topics.

Space is Twitter’s answer to Clubhouse, a livestream social app that has grown exponentially since its March 2020 launch and showcased the power of audio platforms. While Twitter once had a video livestreaming service called Periscope, the widespread availability of other video streaming tools led it to shut it down in 2021 and focus on its audio offering.