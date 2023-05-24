How to Listen to DeSantis’ Presidential Announcement with Elon Musk on Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his run for president in a conversation with Elon Musk on Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Twitter Spaces, Twitter is a live audio streaming platform where people gather online to chat in real time.
Times reporters will provide analysis throughout the announcement, and you can Listen here at 6 p.m With a Twitter account. The owner of Twitter, Mr. Musk, He shared the details Wednesday afternoon Mr. About his scheduled interview with DeSantis.
Twitter launched Spaces in May 2021, making it one of the first social media platforms to build a dedicated audio streaming feature. The idea is simple: give people a way to talk and listen in rooms focused on specific topics.
Space is Twitter’s answer to Clubhouse, a livestream social app that has grown exponentially since its March 2020 launch and showcased the power of audio platforms. While Twitter once had a video livestreaming service called Periscope, the widespread availability of other video streaming tools led it to shut it down in 2021 and focus on its audio offering.
Any Twitter user can join the space, which features hosts who set up an audio chat room and choose a topic to discuss. Hosts can manage their own spaces and select people to speak, or invite audience members to ask questions or offer comments. Some spaces had tens of thousands of visitors, although most only received dozens of visitors.
Twitter has never released numbers on Space’s popularity. Mr. who bought Twitter last year for 44 billion dollars. Musk has been a user and fan of this feature. He frequently appears on Spaces to talk about his various businesses and conduct interviews with journalists, including two recently from the BBC and CNBC.
Twitter is still working out Space’s kink. The feature may be buggy and may sometimes kick out or crash users. In December, after tens of thousands of users joined the audio chat room, Mr. To hear Musk discuss why Twitter banned so many journalists from the social network that it stopped working.
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”