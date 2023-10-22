How each speaker candidate voted changed the 2020 election results

With nine candidates running for speaker, some Republicans are raising questions about whether their vote to change the results of the 2020 election should be a factor in choosing the next president.

The House has been in turmoil since eight Republicans joined with Democrats earlier this month to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his post. Since then, the House GOP has struggled to unite behind a single nominee for speaker.

The GOP convention voted Friday in a secret ballot election to appoint Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as the Republican nominee after he failed three times to get the 217 votes needed for the speakership. Jordan was the second Republican nominee to vote to nominate him following Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) decision to withdraw a day from the convention.

Rep. Some Republicans, such as Ken Buck (R-Colo.), say candidates’ positions on who wins the 2020 election will factor into their votes. Buck, one of eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy, told reporters Friday that declaring President Biden the legitimate winner of the 2020 election was one of his criteria when choosing a new nominee.

Republicans McCarthy, Jordan and Scalise voted in favor of overturning the election results.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that any candidate who voted to reject the results of the 2020 election should be disqualified from running for speaker.

Jan. 6, 2021, hours after mobs of rioters stormed the Capitol, 139 House Republicans voted against the election results in Arizona, Pennsylvania, or both. A vote to reverse Arizona’s election results Failed 121-303 and a vote to overturn Pennsylvania’s decisions It lost 138-282.

Here’s how each speaker candidate voted on objections:

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

Emmer faced protests in both Arizona and Pennsylvania’s election results, making him one of two Speaker candidates who did not vote to change any of the state’s results.

Buck voted for Emmer on three ballots cast for Speaker this month. The former speaker has the endorsement of Majority Whip McCarthy, despite voting in favor of contesting the 2020 presidential election results of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Representative. Kevin Hearn (R-Okla.)

Hearn voted against both the Arizona and Pennsylvania election results.

A staunch supporter of former President Trump, he has supported the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.)

Johnson voted against the results in both Arizona and Pennsylvania.

He officially announced his candidacy for Speaker in a “Dear Colleague” letter to members on Saturday morning. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Donalds was another Republican who voted against the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Donalds made his run official Friday night By a post on XThe site formerly known as Twitter.

He received speakership votes from GOP holdouts during McCarthy’s 15-ballot speaker race in January, and some during Jordan’s three ballots last week.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)

Bergman voted yes, objecting to the results of the Arizona and Pennsylvania elections.

In a surprise move, he announced over the weekend that he would run for Speaker, pledging in a statement that he would “end the deadlock and win the referendum”.

Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)

Scott is the second of two candidates not to contest the results in either Arizona or Pennsylvania.

Scott, a seventh-term congressman, shocked many last week when he showed substantial support for his bid against Jordan.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Sessions voted in favor of contesting the 2020 presidential election results of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

He served as Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee from January 2009 to January 2013. He announced on Friday that he will run for the post of Speaker of the House.

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)

Meuser split his vote on whether the two states’ election results should be overturned. He voted to protest the election results in his home state of Pennsylvania, but not Arizona.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (RNY) has officially filed to run for Speaker, according to a list of announced candidates. announced on Sunday.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)

Palmer, a five-term congressman, is the sixth speaker candidate to contest the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Stefanik was a surprise name when the nominees were announced.