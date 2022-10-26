Hong Cheng recovers slightly; Australia’s inflation hits 32-year high

Shoppers walk around Pitt Street evening on June 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific shares edged higher on Wednesday as overnight sentiment suggested the Fed would become less hawkish.

of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index It rose 1% to 15,317.67 after three consecutive negative sessions. The Hang Seng Tech index rose 2.48%.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Mix 2,999.50 added 0.78% and the Shenzhen component Up 1.678% to 10,818.33 – the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Tuesday said it wants to speed up the development of a “regulated, transparent, open, vibrant and resilient” market.

Australia’s annual consumer price index hit its highest level since December 1990 S&P/ASX 200 It rose 0.18% to 6,810.90. The Australian dollar It was last at $0.6468.

The Nikki 225 Japan rose 0.67% to 27,431.84, while the Topix added 0.58% to 1,918.21. of South Korea Cosby MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.92%, up 0.65% to 2,249.56.