Heat versus. Celtics score: Live NBA playoff updates as Boston beat Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Final

The Eastern Conference Final between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was a tough series that had an impact on both sides. Each team has suffered multiple injuries in the physical battle in three games. The Heat are 2-1 up after taking on Game 3 in Boston to regain home-court advantage. The Celtics will try to jump back into Game 4 from TD Garden on Monday night. Boston dominated 57-33 in the first half as its defense rallied Miami, keeping just 28.2 percent of the shot from the field.

Pam Adebayo, who was quiet for the first two games, came out as the Miami Red Hot on Saturday due to strong firing and a dominant effort. It lost Jimmy Butler completely due to knee swelling, but found a way to continue the 109-103 victory. The Celtics closed the gap to a point late in the fourth game, but they were unable to take the lead in the game with the wire lagging behind. Jaylan Brown took the lead with 40 points. Meanwhile, Jason Todd fought hard from the field, scoring just 10 points in 3-for-14 shooting. Celtics Robert Williams III will have to return from one knee, but Marcus Smart will sit with a sprained ankle. Here’s how to view Game 4.

Follow below for all real-time updates between Miami and Boston.