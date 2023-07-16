Heat is expected to continue next week with millions of people in the US under warnings Extreme weather

More than 100 million people, about a third of Americans, were under an extreme heat advisory this weekend, with officials warning conditions could worsen in Arizona, California and Nevada and record-breaking heat expected to continue into the new week.

Parts of the Southwest and West were hardest hit Sunday, with the National Weather Service warning residents to “take the heat seriously and avoid time outside or not adequately hydrated.”

In Phoenix, Arizona, the forecast for Sunday was 118F (47.7C), making it the city’s 17th day expected to reach 110F (43.3C) or higher. The city looks set to surpass the record of 18 days set in 1974 on Tuesday.

According to the Maricopa County Health Department, there are 12 heat-related deaths So far in 2023 in the Phoenix area, 55 deaths are currently under investigation.

“Extreme heat continues across the region today and through much of the coming week” The National Weather Service said in Phoenix On Sunday. Ahead of the weekend, Phoenix Chief Heat Officer David Hondula warned: “This weekend will have some of the most intense and warm conditions we’ve ever seen.”

Traffic Warden Roy Rogers basks in the scorching sun on his street corner in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week. Photo: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images

In parts of the country hit by heat waves, the focus is on protecting the most vulnerable residents, with greater access to cooling centers in some areas and efforts to better protect outdoor workers.

The Miami-Dade Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 18 consider A heat stable command for the district Order Water breaks, shade and rest for outdoor workers. Miami is under one Overheat warning By 7pm tomorrow, temperatures are expected to be between 112F and 108F today, July 17.

In the state of Maryland reported The first heat-related death of 2023 was a 52-year-old man in Cecil County on July 13, according to the state’s temperature chart. attacked Mid to upper 90s.

Flash flooding on a road in Pennsylvania killed three people, including a child, along with four others, officials said Sunday, as parts of the United States grappled with extreme heat and flooding in the Northeast. reported.

On Sunday’s political television shows, lawmakers and officials faced questions about the heat wave and the climate crisis.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona was asked about proposals from other lawmakers to provide financial aid to states affected by severe heat waves such as hurricanes, tornadoes or floods.

Kelly said: “In some cases … I think that might be an approach here.”

“We must continue to work on reducing the amount of carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere,” the senator added, detailing steps taken to accelerate the transition to clean energy through the IRA Climate Act, the last climate law. August.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on CNN about the global response to the climate crisis and the UN’s classification of China as a developing country when it comes to emissions reductions.

US climate envoy John Kerry told US climate envoy John Kerry during his trip to Beijing that began Sunday that “they have a lot of work to do on that front” and that “every country, including China, has a responsibility to reduce emissions.” China should be encouraged to “take more dramatic action”.