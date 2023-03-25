Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial – LIVE: Actor tells court he first thought skiing accident was ‘sexual assault’

Shay Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of neglecting her father in mountain ski accident
Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly thought the 2016 ski confrontation was actually a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”
Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges the Hollywood star was hit by a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016, causing him “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”
Meanwhile, Paltrow says Mr Sanderson bumped into her – and later told her daughter he was “famous”. The coup mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s lawyers today.
In court on Thursday, Mr Sanderone’s lawyer, Robert Sykes, attacked the star’s legal team after another daughter asked her daughter about their father’s misconduct.
Mr Sykes said Paltrow’s team was only going that route because the actor was “concerned about the way this case is going”.
“You can’t attack someone’s character because his client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while he is demanding a symbolic $1 in compensation and his legal fees.
Terry Sanderson’s attorney, Gwyneth Paltrow, has said she is “concerned” with the way the trial is proceeding.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologizes for being an ‘ass’ to Mr Sanderson’s daughter
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer has apologized for being an “ass” to the doctor’s daughter who is suing the actress over a 2016 skiing accident.
Attorney Stephen Owens agreed after cross-examining Polly Sanderson Grasham, who testified for her father, Terry Sanderson.
She claims Paltrow assaulted her with a “full-body assault,” leaving her with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anguish and disfigurement.”
Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages from the Oscar winner, claiming he suffered permanent brain damage following the accident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
Mr Owens and Ms Sanderson engaged in tense questioning after Grasham testified that her father was angry and upset after the accident.
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 10:00
Gwyneth Paltrow may be responsible for ski collision, says US court
Gwyneth Paltrow colliding with a man from behind on a ski slope and falling on top of him is the “only scenario” to explain her injuries, a US court has heard.
Jurors said Terri Sanderson gave the Oscar-winning actress “a cushion” during the 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.
The retired optometrist is suing Ms Paltrow over the accident, which left her with multiple broken ribs and a severe concussion.
Ms. Paltrow denied the claim and countersued Sanderson, alleging that she was responsible for the confrontation.
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 08:00
Expert Testifies About Ski Hit-and-Run
On Thursday jurors heard evidence from Dr Richard Bohan, who said Mr Sanderson’s injuries could only have been caused by being struck from behind.
“He was hit from the side and from behind and remember that person landed on him. People who fall don’t get rib fractures… it takes something else,” he said.
“If you have a choice between Mr. Sanderson hitting Ms. Paltrow or Ms. Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson, you have to choose that Ms. Paltrow hits Mr. Sanderson from behind and falls on top of him to account for the rib fractures.”
“If you compare the two scenarios … there is only one scenario where enough force is used to break those ribs, which is Ms. Paltrow hitting Mr. Sanderson from behind and falling to the ground.
“In essence he was like a cushion, if you will.”
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 06:00
Why is Gwyneth Paltrow on court?
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she collided with another person coming down the hill and had to take a break.
He is now participating in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (March 21).
On February 26, 2016, she was climbing the mountain when another skier crashed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which the man immediately apologized. He is “shocked and upset,” he adds in his legal filing.
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 04:00
Gwyneth Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses Skye set to testify at crash trial
The Hollywood star is being sued for $300,000 by a retired doctor following a 2016 accident in Deer Valley, Utah.
Graeme Massey25 March 2023 03:02
Gwyneth Paltrow claims the extent of her injuries has been exaggerated
Ms. Paltrow claims in her filing that Mr. Sanderson’s injuries were exaggerated because his doctor conducted an examination that revealed no impairment in his cognitive function, according to the claim.
In the film actor’s filing, medical records say he was diagnosed with a “mild” concussion and spent “extended periods” vacationing abroad following the accident.
A general view during the double moguls preliminary rounds on day three of the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on February 04, 2023 in Park City, Utah.
The counterclaim claims Mr Sanderson has 15 chronic medical problems and told his doctor a year ago he was blind in his right eye and had worsening vision in his left eye.
“She did not knock him over or cause him to suffer a concussion, brain injury or broken ribs,” Ms Paltrow’s filing states.
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 02:00
Gwyneth Paltrow questions friendship with Taylor Swift at ski accident trial
Graeme Massey25 March 2023 01:04
A retired optometrist heard ‘frenzied screams’ before the collision
Mr Sanderson accused Ms Paltrow of being “out of control” on the opening slope of the Bandana Run at Flagstaff Hill. According to Court TV.
He says he was knocked out because she hit him so hard. At a press conference in 2019, he said moments before the collision, “I heard a manic scream like it was King Kong in the jungle or something.”
Terry Sanderson during a press conference in 2019
He said at the time that he thought the speed with which Ms Paltrow was allegedly coming at him might explain the extent of her injuries. “A small pitty bullet can make a big hole,” he said Salt Lake Tribune.
At the press conference announcing the case, Mr Sanderson said he noticed several large “slow down” signs on the way down the Bandana Run, so he slowed down but kept up with the flow of other skiers coming down the slope.
In 2019, “it happened almost immediately,” he said. “I got hit on my back. … It felt like it drove me forward.
He said he remembers being unable to control himself when he went down.
“And then I remember at that point — out,” he said.
Andrea Blanco25 March 2023 00:00
“I wouldn’t say we’re good friends, we’re friendly,” Paltrow testified.
Graeme Massey24 March 2023 23:35
Weekend off for court
The jury will return to the courtroom in Park City, Utah on Monday morning at 9 MT.
Graeme Massey24 March 2023 23:19
