Greece boat crash: 100 children trapped in overturned boat, BBC reports

Nick Peake in Kalamata & George Wright in London

15 Jun 2023, 11:43 BST Updated 36 minutes ago

image source, Hellenic Coast Guard image caption, Greece’s coast guard released pictures of the overcrowded boat before it went down

Survivors of a fishing boat that sank off southern Greece in one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters say there may have been up to 100 children on board.

At least 78 people have already been confirmed dead in the disaster.

But many more are still missing at sea, with reports suggesting up to 750 people were on board.

Greece’s public broadcaster ERT reported that 11 to 12 people had been arrested at the Kalamata Port Authority.

The country’s coast guard has previously been criticized for not intervening, but officials say they have been denied their assistance.

Rescuers are still scouring Greece’s coastline in a major search operation as hopes of finding more survivors dwindle.

The harrowing accounts of the large numbers of women and children aboard the ship came mostly from the doctors who treated the male survivors.

It is reported that the boat traveling from Libya to Italy capsized and crashed.

A senior doctor at the Kalamata General Hospital, which treated survivors of Wednesday’s shipwreck, told the BBC there were 100 children on board.

Dr Manolis Makharis, head of cardiology, said: “They (survivors) told us there were children at the bottom of the ship. Children and women.”

He said two patients gave estimated figures.

“One told me about 100 children, the other about 50, so I don’t know the truth – but it’s a lot,” he added.

Dr Maharis said he believed 600 people may have died in the disaster.

“The exact number of people on the boat was 750. That’s the exact number that everybody told me about it,” he said.

Dr Maharis said the families of some of the missing Egyptian children had sent him photographs of their young relatives in the hope that he would identify them after treating them.

“It’s a tragedy,” he said. “Everyone in Europe must not accept this situation. We have to do something. Everyone has to do something so that it doesn’t happen again.”

A reporter from Greece’s ANT1 channel asked the survivor if there were 100 children on board, to which the survivor replied: “Yes.”

The charity Save the Children also gave the same number, citing testimonies from survivors. The BBC could not independently verify this figure.

But Greek government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people were on board.

“We don’t know what was in the hold… but we do know that many kidnappers lock people up to maintain control,” he told public broadcaster ERT.

image source, Hellenic Coast Guard image caption, The image, taken hours before the fishing boat sank, was released by the Coast Guard on Thursday

Families of some of the missing have come to Kalamata in search of their loved ones.

“My relatives were on the boat,” said Aftab, who traveled from Britain, adding that at least four of his relatives from Pakistan were unaccounted for.

“We got confirmation. We found one of the relatives [the rescue centre]. But we haven’t caught the others yet,” he told the BBC.

A Syrian man in the Netherlands was left devastated after his wife and brother-in-law were reported missing.

The Greek coast guard said the boat went down about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Pylos shortly after 02:04 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

A timeline provided by the Coast Guard indicated that initial contact with the fishing boat was made at 14:00 (11:00 GMT) the previous day, and no request for assistance was made.

The Greek Shipping Ministry has been in contact with the boat several times and is said to want to sail to Italy. A Maltese-flagged ship delivered food and water at 18:00, and another boat delivered water three hours later.

Then at 01:40 on Wednesday, a person on the boat reportedly notified the Greek Coast Guard that the vessel’s engine had malfunctioned.

In no time, the boat capsized and sank completely within 10 to 15 minutes. A search and rescue operation was initiated but complicated by high winds.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told ERT that the boat’s engine malfunctioned in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after which the occupants started moving around, causing it to capsize. All those rescued were men, he said.

The alarm phone, an emergency helpline for migrants in trouble at sea, received the first call from the boat an hour after the Coast Guard was first contacted on Tuesday.

Activist Nawal Choubi was the first to raise the alarm after being contacted by those on the boat on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Ms Soufi said the situation became “complicated” when a rescue boat approached the vessel and tied a rope to it as it threw water bottles.

He said some people on board were in “extreme danger” because of fears the dinghy would capsize and that fights on board for water could cause it to capsize. The boat then moved from there.

Ms Soufi said she had been in contact with those on board until 23:00 local time and was assuring them that the Greek Coast Guard would rescue them.

In his final call, a man told her: “I have a feeling this will be our last night.”

There may be conflicting accounts as the Coast Guard spoke to the crew, while Ms Soufi and the alarm phone spoke to those on board.

The alarm phone complaint said the Coast Guard “knew several hours in advance that the vessel was in distress” and that authorities were “informed by various sources” that the boat was in trouble.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited Kalamata on Thursday and spoke to survivors explaining what they thought was the boat capsizing.

“The Greek coast guard told them to follow the ship, but they couldn’t. The coast guard then threw a rope, but because they didn’t know how to pull the rope, the ship started swaying left and right,” News247 quoted a survivor as saying.

“The coast guard boat was going very fast, but the ship was already hanging to the left, which is how it sank.”

Three days of mourning are observed in Greece. Campaigning has been suspended ahead of parliamentary elections on June 25 and a televised debate scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

The country is one of the EU’s main routes for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Last month, the Greek government drew international criticism for a video that showed it forcibly evacuating migrants who were floundering at sea.

