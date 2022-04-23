Top News

Google Pixel Watch: Exclusive leaked images seem to show Google’s first smartwatch

April 24, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

What you need to know

  • A source who sent the images to Android Central said what could be the Pixel Watch was left and found at a restaurant in the US
  • The images of what could be the watch seem to match many rumors that have leaked, including the minimalist design, the crown, and a potential hidden button.
  • It looks like the watch has proprietary Google bands.
  • We do not know what the charging will look like as the watch did not come with a charger.

A Google Pixel Watch was apparently left and found at a restaurant in the US, and the images sent by a source to Android Central look like what could be Google’s first smartwatch.

Android Central has reviewed the images of the watch that could be announced during Google I / O next month. It’s possible that the watch itself could be released alongside the Pixel 7.

