Ginny Thomas will meet with the group on January 6th

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 rebellion has reached an agreement with Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who will be interviewed by the committee in the coming weeks, her attorney and another person said. Familiar with the contract. Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paletta, confirmed the settlement in a statement.

“I can confirm that Ginny Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the committee,” Pallotta said. “As stated from the outset, Ms. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up misconceptions about her work in relation to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.

CNN was first to report the deal.

The committee had earlier announced that a public hearing would be held next week.

The group held thought Issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony. Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, pushed lawmakers and top Republican officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

His efforts attracted the attention of lawmakers and legal scholars

Ginny Thomas Pressed again and again White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had to find ways to swing the election, according to messages sent to him weeks after the election. The news represents an unusual pipeline between Thomas and one of Trump’s top aides, as the president and his allies vow to take their efforts to the Supreme Court.

The Post’s Aaron Blake explains how Virginia Thomas’ speeches pressuring former White House staffers to nullify the 2020 election are influencing the Supreme Court. (Video: Mahlia Posey/The Washington Post)