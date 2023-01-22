Giants vs. Eagles Highlights: Hurts, Philly Go to NFC Championship

The NFL The divisional round continued Saturday on FOX, and all eyes were on the NFC.

After a week off, Jalen is hurting and top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles opened their postseason by dominating Daniel Jones and sixth level New York Giants, 38–7. With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, where they defeated No. 5 will be faced. Dallas Cowboys or no. 2 San Francisco 49ers .

Earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs stopped Jacksonville Jaguars To punch a ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

Here are the best plays!

Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 7

Started with a bang!

The Eagles were in the red zone for the first few minutes of the game as the Hurts went deep Devonta Smith for 40 yards on the second play of the game.

Then, the tight end Dallas Goedert He finished the job, booting a 16-yard score to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

Denied!

However, the Giants’ first possession was far from over. The road team turned things around after coming up short on fourth-and-8 after back-to-back sacks from an Eagles linebacker at Philly’s 40-yard line. Hassan Reddick.

Flying high

Philly led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to Smith’s fancy footwork.

Disaster begins

Jones was picked off near midfield on the Giants’ following drive by an Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Just like that, the ball was back in Hurts’ hands to start the second quarter.

drags on

After both teams went three-and-out on their next possessions, the Eagles bounced back with another score midway through the second quarter. Boston Scott He punched in a 3-yard touchdown to extend Philly’s lead to 21-0.

The shutdown continues

With less than a minute left before halftime, Hurts ran in for a 5-yard score to put his team up 28-0.

Wildcat vision

The Giants then avoided a shutout Saquon BarkleyIn Monster Run helped set up the short film Matt Breda A touchdown midway through the third quarter. Just like that, 28-7 was a 21-point game.

Sealing of contract

The Eagles added a short field goal late in the fourth quarter Kenneth Cainwell Bouncing off for a 35-touchdown with less than two minutes to play. Finished 38-7.

Fox Sports Highlights: