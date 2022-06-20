Germany switches to coal as Russia suspends gas supply

Germany plans to cut back on Russian gas supplies by increasing coal burning – the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel in terms of emissions.
As Germany’s gas market situation worsens, Europe’s largest economy will have to restrict its use of natural gas for power generation and burn more coal “for the interim period”.
Economy Minister Robert Hebeck warned on Sunday that the situation would be “too tight in the winter” without precautionary measures to prevent supply shortages.
As a result, Germany seeks to offset a cut in Russia’s gas supply by increasing its burning of coal – the most carbon-dense fossil fuel in terms of emissions.
“It’s bitter, but it’s almost essential in this situation to reduce gas consumption. We will do everything we can to save gas as much as possible in the summer and fall,” Hebek of the Green Party said in a statement. Translation.
“Gas storage tanks should be full in the winter. That is a priority,” he added.
It comes after a while Threatening warning Russia’s state – backed energy company Gasprom has raised fears that full supplies to the EU could be cut off.
Gazprom said last week that there was a further limited supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
German Economy Minister Robert Hebeck said that “the tense situation and rising prices are a direct result of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Gasprom cited a technical problem with the supply cut, saying the problem was caused by the late return of equipment serviced in Canada by Siemens Energy of Germany.
Habeb rejected the claim, saying the move was politically motivated and designed to calm the region and increase gas prices.
It is not yet known when the Nord Stream 1 gas flow will return to normal.
‘Our product, our rules’
In fiery comments that may have sent alarm bells across European capitals, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Thursday that Russia would play by its own rules after the company halved its supply to Germany.
“Our product, our rules. We do not play by rules we do not create,” Miller told a panel session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to The Moscow Times.
Italy, Austria and Slovakia have also announced cuts in supplies from Russia.
Policymakers in Europe are now trying to replenish underground storage with natural gas supplies to provide enough fuel to light their homes and keep homes warm before the cold returns.
The EU receives about 40% of its gas through Russian pipelines and seeks to rapidly reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons in response to the Kremlin’s months-long offensive in Ukraine.
“The direct result of Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a tense situation and rising prices. There is nothing wrong with that. Putin’s strategy is to calm us down, raise prices and divide us. We will not allow it. We will defend ourselves with determination, precision and thinking.” Hebeck said.
Germany’s storage facilities are currently at about 56% capacity, which is higher than the storage capacity in the same period last year, Hebeck said.
“Missing volumes can still be replaced, and gas storage tanks are being filled at even higher prices. The safety of the supply is currently guaranteed, but the situation is serious,” he added.
