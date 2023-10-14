Gazans flee south to seek refuge from Israeli bombardment

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled their homes in northern Gaza after Israel ordered them to move south of the coastal enclave and Israeli forces extended their bombardment of the densely populated enclave.

Israel has ordered 1.1 million Palestinian citizens – nearly half of Gaza’s population – to leave the northern part of the impoverished 40km enclave ahead of an expected full-scale ground offensive against militant group Hamas, which launched a cross-border attack last Saturday.

Israeli officials said at least 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack on southern Israel. At least 2,515 people – 1,182 of them women and children – have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment, Palestinian health officials said.

The UN condemned Israel’s expulsion order targeting Hamas to protect civilians, while the EU’s chief envoy said on Saturday that Israel must respect international law.

Joseph Borrell said the order was impractical and worsened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Borell, who visited Beijing on Saturday, said it was “absolutely impossible to implement.”

The Israeli military declined to discuss any timeframe, but reiterated its demand that civilians leave as soon as possible. “Follow our instructions – go south,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel said on Saturday it would refrain from bombing two roads leading south for six hours.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said Israel’s order for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza when war “broke out” was a “flagrant violation of international law”., International Humanitarian Law and the Law of War.”

He said on Saturday that Israel’s offensive represented a “collective punishment of more than 2 million Palestinians” and caused a humanitarian catastrophe, “plunging the entire region towards the abyss”.

Palestinians have taken refuge in a UN-run school © Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

After meeting Qatar’s prime minister on Friday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Washington had “continued to discuss with Israel the importance of taking all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians”.

“We recognize that many Palestinian families in Gaza are suffering because of their own mistakes, and Palestinian citizens have lost their lives,” Blinken said, reiterating that Israel has the right to protect its citizens.

“We know the humanitarian situation is urgent. We are actively engaged with partners including Qatar to get aid to those in need.

Qatar, a U.S. ally that hosts Hamas’ political office, has been trying to free hostages taken by Hamas during its offensive. Hecht said Israel had identified 120 hostages.

Gaza’s border with Egypt, the only exit not controlled by Israel, has been largely closed since Israel imposed a 2007 blockade in response to a violent takeover by Hamas, leaving 2.3 million Palestinians with no way to enter the enclave.

Israel has cut off food, fresh water and electricity to Gaza after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a “total blockade” this week. The UN says water supplies are severely limited, forcing people to drink brackish water and raising disease fears.

“Death is better than this life,” said Mona Hanafi, 55, who came to the UN after her home in Gaza City was destroyed. He took refuge in a run school. “There are very few bathrooms, no water. We only ate biscuits since yesterday. We went to a supermarket, but there was nothing there.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Saturday that Israel intends to “enhance our military operations” in Gaza City, the densely populated largest city and the center of Hamas’ political and military apparatus.

The IDF said on Friday that Israeli special forces entered Gaza in search of hostages in the first known incursion since the 2014 war. They gathered “evidence to aid in the search for the hostages” and fired at a crew of Hamas anti-tank missiles attacking Israel.

Israeli tanks are stationed on the border with southern Israel’s Gaza Strip © Ariel Schalit/AP

Hamas has indicated it wants to trade hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said on Friday that hundreds of thousands of Gazans were fleeing south in cars, trucks and wagons, fuel shortages and dilapidated roads hampering their escape. Others chose to stay or were unable to leave.

Displacement is a second “Nakba“Or apocalypse – the term used to describe the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Friday.

Jan Egeland, a former Norwegian diplomat linked to the Oslo accords, told the BBC: “Hundreds of thousands of people are saving their lives – [that is] Not something that should be called eviction. This is the forcible transfer of people from all over northern Gaza, which is a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that the war “will take time.”

“We are striking our enemies with unprecedented force,” Netanyahu said in a rare Shabbat address. “This is just the beginning. Our enemies are starting to pay the price.

On Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli soldiers, sent two drones into Israel and fired surface-to-air missiles at Israeli aircraft, Conricus said Saturday.

“The situation on the northern border is very tense,” he said.

Additional reporting by Simeon Kerr in Dubai