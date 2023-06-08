GameStop shares plunge after fifth CEO exit in 5 years

June 8 (Reuters) – GameStop ( GME.N ) fell about 19% on Thursday and was set for its worst session in two years, as the sudden exit of the CEO chosen to lead its online expansion raised concerns about the video game retailer’s ailing business.

The ouster of former Amazon.com executive Matt Furlong comes on the heels of the appointment of top partner Ryan Cohen as the company’s executive chairman.

Still, GameStop is set to wipe out half of its profits and about $1.3 billion in market value by 2023, with management change in recent years the only constant, one analyst said.

“With an earnings call, little investor communication and a lack of consistent strategic vision, it’s difficult to have an opinion,” said Jefferies’ Andrew Urwitz.

“There is stability, changes at the top. In the last 5 years, GameStop has had 5 CEOs and 3 CFOs.”

A man walks in front of a GameStop store in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, U.S., on January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski

Uerkwitz was one of the last few analysts to cover GameStop after a major pandemic-era rally fueled by traders converging on Reddit, prompting several brokerages to say the stock price has disconnected from its fundamentals.

Shares of the company have fallen nearly 80% since reaching a peak of $120.75 during 2021 meme-stock history. Best Buys (BBY.N) has a trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.38, compared to 0.37. , according to Refinitiv.

GameStop has struggled to deliver on Cohen’s pledge to become the Amazon of video game stores, with recent months seeing several high-profile exits, including those from the Chevy co-founder’s private network.

The video game retailer, which still relies mostly on brick-and-mortar stores, on Wednesday reported its fourth consecutive drop in quarterly revenue and a bigger-than-expected loss.

“GameStop is doomed,” said Michael Backer of Wedbush Securities. “The lack of clear direction and Furlong’s drastic stoppage ensure that it will be difficult to attract a worthy replacement for Cohen.”

