Fugitive Roy McGrath, former chief of staff to Maryland governor, shot dead after being held in Tennessee, lawyer says

Roy McGrath, former chief of staff to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan He became a fugitive He was killed Monday in Tennessee after failing to appear at a hearing on wire fraud and racketeering charges last month, his attorney told CBS News on Monday.

“The FBI has confirmed that Roy died of his injuries this evening,” Joseph Murtha said in a statement. “This is a sad end to the last three weeks of uncertainty. It is important for me to emphasize that Roy has never wavered about his innocence.”

McGrath was found by the FBI in a car in Knoxville around 6:30 p.m. local time, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to CBS News. During the arrest, an “agent-involved shooting” occurred, the FBI said in a statement.

“The subject, Roy McGrath, was injured and transported to the hospital,” the FBI said.

Click here to view related media. Click to expand



A federal manhunt has been ongoing since McGrath failed to appear in federal court in Baltimore, Maryland on March 13. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the FBI soon raided his home in Naples, Florida and interviewed his relatives.

McGrath is being investigated on federal charges stemming from his time running Maryland Environmental Services, a quasi-governmental agency that provides services such as wastewater management, composting and recycling. Prosecutors said McGrath fraudulently received a $233,647 severance payment to take a job as Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020 and falsified a document showing the governor approved the payments. He was accused of falsifying time tables while on vacation in Europe and stealing tuition money for classes at Harvard.

McGrath was initially indicted on federal charges in October 2021 and has pleaded not guilty. He faces a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The FBI and US Marshals Service offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

– Matt Musk and Rob Legare and Pat Milton

Trending news