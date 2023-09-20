Free Covid tests to resume in US

Anticipating a winter surge of Covid-19, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would renew a program that offers free coronavirus tests by mail to Americans and spend $600 million to buy the tests from a dozen domestic manufacturers.

Website for the project, covidtests.gov, will begin accepting orders on Monday, and families will receive four tests. Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the money will fund the purchase of 200 million tests to replenish the nation’s stockpile as tests are shipped.

But a byproduct of the plan, Ms O’Connell said, is that it will boost domestic manufacturing capacity in the event of another serious coronavirus outbreak. He said the department has given permission to manufacturers to sell the tests directly to retailers ahead of the government if demand increases.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S., though they remain low compared to earlier stretches of the pandemic, and free tests are now hard to come by for many Americans. Private insurers were previously required to provide eight at-home tests per month, a requirement that ended when the Biden administration allowed the public health emergency for the coronavirus to expire in May.