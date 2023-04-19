Fox-Smartmatic defamation lawsuit: What to know

People walk to the News Corporation headquarters of Fox News on April 18, 2023 in New York City.

Fox Corp. And its television networks agreed this week to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems, but the media giant’s legal headaches don’t end there.

Even more balanced is voting software company Smartmatic USA Defamation suitIt is seeking $2.7 billion in damages — $1 billion more than Dominion initially sought in its lawsuit.

Smartmatic, like Dominion, sued Fox for defamation for spreading false claims that its voting software helped rig the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Smart dress And especially the names Host Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Brough and former host Lou Dobbs.

Not only did Fox and its hosts report the statements made by Trump and his associates at the time, but the network said Dobbs, Pirro and Bartiromo “actively endorsed and participated in the statements with reckless indifference, or serious doubt as to the veracity of the claims being made on air.”

Dobbs’ weekday show on Fox Business Network was canceled shortly after he was named as a defendant in the Smartmatic lawsuit. Fox said it was in the process of canceling the show before the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the network and its hosts “deliberately avoided publicly available knowledge” in the weeks leading up to the election that Smartmatic’s software was used to falsify and Dominion’s machines were used to alter votes.

Although Smartmatic’s lawsuit was filed just ahead of Dominion in 2021, the pace of the lawsuit lags behind in comparison. It’s unclear how or if the settlement between Fox and Dominion will affect the Smartmatic case.

“Dominion’s lawsuit exposed some of the misconduct and damages caused by Fox’s misinformation campaign,” Smartmatic attorney Eric Connolly said in a statement Tuesday after the Dominion settlement was announced. “Smartmatic will expose others. Smartmatic is determined to clear its name, reverse the substantial damage done to the company, and hold Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”

“We will be ready to defend this case surrounding the most newsworthy events when it goes to trial in 2025,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Fox also miscalls the amount of the damage claim. “According to a report prepared by our financial expert, Smartmatic’s claims for damages are implausible, disconnected from reality and on their face intended to chill First Amendment freedoms.”

Smartmatic did not immediately provide an updated statement on Wednesday.