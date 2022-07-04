Fourth of July live updates: Hot dog eating contest and travel news

more than 4.5 million travelers flooded US airports On Friday and Saturday, a total of 13 million air passengers are expected to pass through the United States from or within this Fourth of July weekend.

However, for many of those travelers, travel plans were upended Flight delays and cancellations This was due to a boom in travel demand and widespread staff shortages. From Friday to Sunday, airlines flying into, in or out of the United States canceled more than 1,400 flights. FlightAware, A flight-tracking website is leaving some travelers on their long-awaited summer vacation with goosebumps and anger. Additionally, the site’s data suggests that more than 14,000 US flights are delayed this holiday weekend.

The experience was frustrating for some passengers on American carriers. On Saturday, 1,048 — or 29 percent — Southwest Airlines flights were delayed, as were 28 percent of American Airlines flights, according to FlightAware. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines experienced similar problems, with 21 percent and 19 percent of flights delayed. On Sunday, the holiday weekend, commuters seemed to take a break from the worst of the problems, with nearly three-quarters of delays and half of the previous day’s cancellations.

As of 7 a.m. ET Monday, there were more than 400 delays and 100 cancellations at U.S. airports.

In a typical month, about 20 percent of flights are delayed or canceled Robert W. Mann Jr, a former airline executive who now runs airline consultancy RW Mann & Company. But this holiday weekend, it’s about 30 percent, he said. “It’s a little worse than usual,” he said.

As airlines grapple with pilot shortages, bad weather and air traffic control delays, some seem to be struggling to handle passenger numbers approaching or sometimes exceeding pre-pandemic levels. On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more passengers — 2.49 million people – more than any other day this year. This surpassed the 2.18 million passengers screened on July 1, 2019, before the pandemic.

However, getting to and from airports in the United States seemed to go better than in most parts of the world. On Sunday, airlines delayed about half of all flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Frankfurt Airport, while about 40 percent of flights from London Heathrow were delayed.

On Monday, Australian airports were hit hard, with nearly 60 per cent of flights departing from Sydney delayed, while airports in Brisbane and Melbourne fared less well. SAS, Scandinavian Airlines, said on Monday Its pilots’ union has called a strike over pay, which could lead to the cancellation of 50 percent of its flights, affecting about 30,000 passengers daily. The money-losing carrier, which serves as the national airline of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, called the move “disastrous”.