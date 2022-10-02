Former President Jimmy Carter turns 98

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday on Saturday. “Friends call, family is around,” said Jill Stuckey, superintendent of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. and a family friend, said after meeting with the former president on Saturday morning. “He’s remarkable.”

Later in the day, a hometown parade was held, with the former president watching from a wheelchair. A tweet From the Carter Center.

Carter, who left the White House in 1981, lived longer than any other US president.

He and his wife, Rosalyn, 95, greeted well-wishers during the annual Peanut Festival in the Plains last weekend. A Secret Service agent drove the Carters in a red convertible. The Carter family still owns farmland that grows peanuts.

“It was a beautiful day. Everything came together,” Stuckey said, describing the event with the Carters’ children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “Some people’s jaws dropped when they saw them. People were clapping, some were in tears.

Friends said Carter was keeping up with the news about Hurricane Ian and was praying for those affected by the storm. For decades, the Carters worked with Habitat for Humanity, which builds affordable housing and helped rebuild homes destroyed after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Carter’s post-presidency is notable for how simply he continues to live in his hometown of fewer than 800 people.

After leaving Washington, he spent decades championing the promotion of human rights and democracy around the world Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. The Nobel committee cited his “decades of tireless efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advance democracy and human rights, and promote economic and social development.” See also Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

Until recently, He taught Sunday school at his local church. Carter has dealt with serious health issues, including a 2015 diagnosis of melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After treatment, doctors said she defied the odds Later that year he announced that he was cancer free.

To mark his birthday, thousands posted online “Happy Birthday, President Carter!” They published personal messages. Site hosted by the Carter Center.

“I’m struck by the depth of feelings people have for him,” said Matthew DeGlan, a spokesman for the Atlanta-based Carter Center. “People see him as a person of values ​​and principles, and they’re missing that in politics today.”

Many fans note that Carter was a visionary in putting solar panels on the White House, even though some criticized him at the time.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served on a submarine, Carter was expected to spend part of his birthday watching the Navy-Air Force football game and, according to friends, his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.