Former Food Network star 61

Celebrity chef and former Food Network star Michael Chiarello has died. He is 61 years old.

Chiarello died Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., where he was being treated for a severe allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his company, Grupo Chiarello, said in a statement.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary talent, boundless creativity and unwavering devotion to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of a shared meal, fostering lasting memories around the table,” the Chiarello family shared in a statement. “As we navigate this profound loss, we cherish the moments we cherished with him in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will live on forever in the love he poured into every meal and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor the flavors of life.

Chiarello has hosted shows on PBS, the Food Network, Fine Living and the Cooking Channel for a decade, and has also appeared as a guest chef on the “Today” show and “The View.” Her Emmy-winning cooking show “Easy Entertaining with Michael Ciarlo” ran for 10 seasons on the Food Network.

Chiarello served as a judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef Masters.” In 2011, he participated in the Food Network’s “Next Iron Chef” competition.

Chiarello was born on January 26, 1962, in Red Bluff, California. He opened his first restaurant, Dra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987, and later opened restaurants such as Bottega, Otimo and Coqueta. He ventured into winemaking in 1999, creating Chiarello Family Vineyards.

Chiarello was named Chef of the Year by Food & Wine magazine in 1985 and later received the CIA’s Chef of the Year award in 1995.

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and hearts. While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his continuing legacy with his restaurants Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley) and Otimo,” said his longtime at Grupo Chiarello. The partners said. “As a reminder, we ask you to join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he made on the worlds of food, wine and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends. Bonds forged over food are one of life’s most precious treasures.