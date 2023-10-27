ARLINGTON — Evan Longoria waited 15 years to win a World Series title.
Now, as the D-Backs face the Rangers in the 2023 World Series, the senior third baseman/designated hitter returns to the game’s biggest stage and feels more ready to come away with a ring than he did as a 23-year-old. Rookie with ’08 Rays.
The biggest difference this time?
Longoria didn’t go into Game 1 on Friday with a “stupid” approach.
“As a young player, I really believed that the path to success was: I had to win every time I went out there,” Longoria said Thursday at Globe Life Field. “I put that kind of pressure on myself. Like, ‘If I don’t play well in this series, we’re not going to win.’
“In retrospect, that was a stupid idea.”
No doubt he was under pressure then.
Longoria turned in a stellar performance in the 2008 American League Championship Series, driving in eight runs, driving in eight runs and hitting a home run in four straight games as Tampa Bay swept Boston in seven games.
But under the bright lights of the World Series, Longoria retreated into the shadows.
He went 0-for-16 with nine strikeouts in the first four games of the 2008 Fall Classic against the Phillies. Longoria’s lone hit — an RBI single in the Rays’ decisive Game 5 loss — was too little, too late to save Tampa Bay.
“I had all this pressure and weight on me as a young player,” Longoria said, “and it felt like the stadium was going to collapse on me.”
That kind of addition is certainly not something a young player can do at this point in time. But Longoria’s openness and willingness to share his own experience may now help another 23-year-old rookie: D-Backs superstar Corbin Carroll.
“I talked to him several times in the postseason to not treat it any other way,” Longoria said. “Hopefully, he took some of that to heart.”
It’s safe to say Carol asked.
“Whatever happens, happens,” Carroll said before the World Series. “I’m just going to go out there and try my best. All I can control is my effort and my process and all the work I put in.”
As Longoria opened up about her personal expectations for her first World Series, Carroll agreed with Longoria’s harsh “stupid” assessment.
“As for Longo, he said he hasn’t won so far [fifth] He felt like the world was falling apart,” Carroll said. “But we laugh about it, honestly, because when you go two games winless in the regular season, that’s what happens. It’s going back. We should do the same.”
Carroll has already put that lesson to good use this postseason. After going just 3-for-23 (.130) without an extra-base hit or stolen base in the first six games of Arizona’s NLCS victory, Carroll stole the show in Game 7. He went 3-for-4. Two RBIs and two stolen bases helped the D-backs clinch the pennant.
Longoria has full support from her manager to have these chats.
“It was probably a Day 1 conversation in my office, and I gave him free rein to do what he needed to do,” Torrey Lovullo said. “… The conversations he can have when I’m not there are more powerful than anything any other teammate or any other coach can do. [his] fame And he never stopped doing it.”
That’s why Longoria doesn’t hesitate to remind all of his teammates — not just the rookies — that no single player can carry Arizona to a title. The 2023 World Series cannot be won or lost on any pitch or bat or even a game.
Longoria’s initial view of how to win a World Series — “You get it in your head that the best path to victory is if you carry the team,” he recalled thinking — didn’t work 15 years ago.
“That vision is very clear in my head of how we’re going to win this series,” Longoria said. “Now, we’ve just got to go out and do it. We’ve got to go out and execute what we’ve done all year.
“But I really believe it’s there to take it, and we can do it.”
