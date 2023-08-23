European PMIs for August show steep decline

An employee works on assembling a brake caliper for an electric vehicle in Duren, West Germany.

European business activity contracted once again in August to the lowest level since November 2020.

The euro zone’s flash composite purchasing managers’ index, released on Wednesday, fell to 47.0 in August from 48.6 in July. That missed economists’ expectations for a figure of 48.8, according to Dow Jones.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of activity, while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction. Excluding pandemic months, the latest numbers point to the lowest reading since April 2013.

Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said the euro zone’s services sector was “unfortunately showing signs of matching the poor performance of manufacturing”.

In terms of the breakdown between services and manufacturing, the former fell to a 30-month low of 48.3 and the manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 43.7 this month from 42.7 in July.

“Considering our GDP PMI figures [growth] Nowcast leads us to conclude that the Eurozone will contract by 0.2% in the third quarter,” Rubia added.