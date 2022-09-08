European markets open to close, stocks, news, data and earnings

The European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate hike on Thursday, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%.

“This key step represents a shift away from the levels of prevailing policy rates towards levels that ensure a timely return of inflation to the ECB’s 2% medium-term target,” it said in a statement.

It also “expects to raise interest rates further because inflation remains very high and will remain above target for a long time.”

— Jenny Reid