Jupiter, the king of the solar system, will receive new visitors. The largest planet orbiting the Sun is interesting, but its massive moons are the ultimate prize — some of them are hunks of icy rock that may hide oceans that harbor life beneath their surfaces.

The European Space Agency’s or ESA’s robotic mission JUICE, or Jupiter IC Moons Explorer, will launch to Jupiter on Thursday, aiming to take a closer look at Jupiter’s three moons, Callisto, Europa and Ganymede.

“This is one of the most exciting journeys we’ve ever made in the solar system,” said Joseph Aschbacher, head of ESA, and “extremely complex.”

Here’s what you need to know about Juice Mission.

When will the release happen and how can I see it?

The Juice is scheduled to launch on April 13 at 8:15 AM ET. ESA does Broadcast the publication live on its website And on Its YouTube channel.