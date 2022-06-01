Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: Return to the office or leave

June 1 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc. (TSLA.O) According to an email sent to employees Tuesday night by Reuters, CEO Elon Musk asked employees to return to the office or leave the company.

“Everyone at Tesla has to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office,” Musk said in an email.

“If you do not come, we will assume that you have resigned.”

Two sources confirmed the authenticity of the email reviewed by Reuters. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Leading technology companies in Silicon Valley are facing the backlash of some workers and the resurgence of corona virus cases, so workers do not have to return to work full-time.

Tesla has relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, but has one of its factories and its engineering base in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Of course there are companies that don’t need it, but when was the last time they sent out a great new product? It’s been a while,” Musk said in the email.

“Tesla will create and really produce the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on earth. It does not happen by phone.”

One of Musk’s Twitter followers posted another email asking Musk executives to work at least 40 hours a week or “leave Tesla.”

In response to this tweet, the millionaire who agreed to take over Twitter (TWTR.N) Private said in the $ 44 billion deal, “They have to act like they’re working somewhere else.”

In May 2020, Musk reopened a Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in defiance of Alameda County’s locking measures to control the spread of the corona virus. From May to December 2020, 440 cases were reported at the Tesla factory, according to district data obtained by legal information site FlightSite.

Last year, Musk’s rocket company SpaceX filed 132 Covit-19 cases at its headquarters in Hawthorn, a Los Angeles area, according to county data.

While some large employers permanently adopt the policies of volunteering from home, others, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) Google bets that it is best to stimulate personal interaction between colleagues.

Twitter CEO Barack Agarwal tweeted on Twitter in March that Twitter offices would reopen, but that employees could work from home if they wished.

