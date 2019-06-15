The bad roads!!!

In light of the failure of the opposition political parties to raise some issues of national concern, THE NEW TODAY takes it upon itself to highlight the fast deteriorating road network in the country.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and the splinter of small opposition groups on the island have been extremely silent in reminding the government that it has a responsibility to build and maintain a proper road network throughout the length and breadth of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

The people will never take any politician seriously if the only time he/she chooses to raise concerns about the burning issues facing the nation is during the relatively brief period set aside for campaigning to get into office for a 5-year term.

The only successful party in opposition is the one that constantly champions the cause of the people and win their confidence to vote them into office whenever the time comes for the holding of national elections.

This newspaper cannot help but note that the roads are in a terrible state and the political parties have locked their mouths.

There is no need to point at the specific bad roads in the country as it is virtually all over the place.

If the current Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell was in opposition, he would have given those running the country many sleepless nights and headaches with his constant attacks on the poor road situation in the country.

Unfortunately, the Prime Minister and his ruling New National Party (NNP) are sitting comfortable in the driving chair as the opposition is not able to ignite any fire for them to feel the heat politically.

The bus drivers and private vehicle owners are complaining and grinding pain with the nightmare they have to go through on a daily basis because of the very poor road conditions in the country.

As one resident in the south of the island indicated, he had to find a good and tidy sum of money to replace some damaged parts underneath his vehicle as it went into yet another pothole in the middle of the road.

The government is seemingly forgetting that it is collecting millions of dollars each year from vehicle owners and users of our roads and that there is a concept called value for money.

Where is the money going? What is the money being used for? Is it to maintain and subsidise the Imani programme to keep the young people in line? Is the newly set-up Traffic Wardens programme with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) getting a big bite from the cherry?

There is a virtual silence from the powers-that-be since the presentation of the 2019 National Budget on plans to address the road situation in the country.

During the 1995-2008 period of the New National Party (NNP) government in office, the Kuwaiti company known as CCC was very active in the country doing all the major road projects in Grenada.

Is there some sort of a problem between government and CCC that the people of the country are not aware about? Do we still owe CCC for work done over the years, and if so, how much?

Grenada has not been “willed” to any particular politician or specific political organisation and the people have a right to know about their business.

Politicians who have over-stayed their time in office often make the very simple and fatal mistake of coming to the belief that the country has become their own little real estate property.

Sadly, the NNP is behaving in that arrogant manner and backed by their rabid supporters are sending out clear signals that no one should ask questions but just take whatever is thrown down the throat.

The problem has quite frankly gone beyond the point of just patching a piece of road here and there.

THE NEW TODAY would also like to make some passing comments about a statement made by the Chairman of the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), Leo Cato on the reduction in quantities of nutmegs from farmers to their buying depots.

The Chairman has cited the lack of road access to their lands by farmers to pick up nutmeg and mace as among the factors responsible for the decline.

This is a damning statement against government due to the millions spent over the years on Feeder Roads to boost agricultural production.

Where are the roads that were built in rural Grenada for the farming community? Have they vanished due to lack of maintenance? Were the roads that poorly built that they have now deteriorated to the point that they are no longer useable?

The Minister of Agriculture, Yolande Bain-Horsford who is the Parliamentary Representative for St. Andrew South-west has some kind of explaining to give to the nation on the bad feeder roads that were alluded to by the GCNA Chairman.

The Minister is the MP for one of the four key agriculture-dominated constituencies in the country and cannot be allowed the luxury of remaining silent on this very important issue in the agricultural sector.