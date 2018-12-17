Trickery and tomfoolery!!!

The impasse between the Keith Mitchell-led government and public sector workers including teachers has overshadowed discussions in the country on the status of Grenada’s oil and gas involving the Russian outfit known as Global Petroleum Group (GPG).

On the eve of the March 13 general election, Prime Minister Mitchell told the nation at a massive rally of the ruling New National Party (NNP) on the Pearl’s airstrip in St. Andrew that there was now the prospects of a lot of “money, money, money” flowing as the findings of the Russians in our waters were “exciting” for the future development of the country.

Yet, eight months later, the Prime Minister was dead silent on the issue of oil and gas in presenting the 2019 budget in Parliament.

Many government watchers could not believe that not even one sentence came from the lips of Dr. Mitchell during his lengthy presentation of the budget in his capacity as Minister of Finance on the GPG findings and the new so-called revenue stream that can transform the Grenadian economy overnight from oil and gas.

THE NEW TODAY expected Prime Minister Mitchell to loudly beat the oil drum in the budget in the face of fears that there could be a significant drop in revenue from the passport-selling scheme known as Citizenship by Investment (CBI) which is under serious threat of being wiped out due to pressure from the European Union, Canada and the United States as their worries grow concerning their national security interests from money-laundering and terrorism.

It was also the spectre of “money, money, money” from oil and gas found by the Russians that was waved in front of the leaders of those public sector unions into getting them to sign off on the so-called controversial topic of Restoration and Reformation of Gratuity and Pension payments in the country.

There were all smiles on the faces of many trade unionists and leading government officials as a deal was reportedly reached in the middle of the dark night when the rest of the country was asleep that virtually sealed the March 13 elections for PM Mitchell and his NNP Green Machine over Congress and its leader Nazim Burke.

Today, the powers-that-be have gone rather lukewarm on oil and gas while Guyana is keeping its people fully abreast of its own oil and gas find with reputable Western companies which can turn the South American republic into a major player in the energy sector in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The only thing that this nation has heard about in recent times was a statement made by Energy Minister Gregory Bowen at the recent annual convention of the ruling party when he seemingly embarrassed the Russians by announcing to party members and supporters that GPG did not have money to do what was expected of them and had to look towards China to find a company with the financial resources to get involved in the oil and gas exploration in our waters.

This is the same GPG that was sold to Grenadians as a gold mine that even provided the cash to help the Mitchell-led government to extricate itself from a controversial oil and gas agreement that it had signed way back in the 1995-1999 period with U.S oilman, Jack Grynberg.

Grenadians are now hearing all of a sudden that the Russians are cash-strapped and looking towards the Chinese to get involved in the oil and gas exploration in our waters.

Wasn’t it the same Russians that had come up with the finance to bail out Minister Bowen from a rather sticky situation when Grynberg had taken legal action against him personally and millions had to be found to pay lawyers in the United States to keep the American millionaire at bay?









Isn’t this the same GPG that provided in excess of five million U.S dollars to Grenada to finance the cost of an arbitration hearing involving Grynberg’s company to determine who really controlled Grenada’s potential oil and gas resources?

THE NEW TODAY is not happy with the secret manner in which PM Mitchell and Minister Bowen are continuously keeping information away from Grenadians about the oil and gas deposits in our waters.

Who are these Chinese and their track record? What role did the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) play in vetting them as a good and creditable company to come into our waters?

The country’s image took a beating internationally with its association with Chinese businessman, Charles Liu who is in legal troubles in the United States over a cancer treatment programme in which some of his countrymen complained that they were scammed of million dollars in the project.

The Grenadian people have a right to know who are the new players from China involved in our oil and gas business.

What is the deal between GPG and this unknown Chinese outfit? What impact will the GPG/Chinese deal have on the existing contractual arrangement between the Russian group and the Grenada Government?

Is the government fully on top and aware of the GPG/Chinese deal and is it in the best interest of the country?

The bottom line is what is in it for the people of Grenada who were promised to see “money, money, money” flowing into the local economy because of the successful oil and gas find by the Russians in our waters.

The evidence is there for all to see that Dr. Mitchell is constantly hiding things which should be in the public domain from the people of Grenada and therefore cannot be trusted on looking after the nation’s interest on oil and gas.

The public sector unions trusted the Prime Minister and his negotiating team on the 25% gratuity and pension payment issue leading up to the election as oil and gas money from the Russians were expected to pay for it but within weeks they soon learnt the hard way that they were outfoxed and left with an empty bag to hold.

The gentleman’s agreement was virtually thrown out the door on the grounds that the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) did not include the 25% figure that the unions claimed was put before them around the negotiating table by the Head of the Government Negotiating Team, Cabinet Secretary, Beryl Isaac.

This is really a government of trickery and tomfoolery that should never again be trusted as they have betrayed the Working Class in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.