Has the National Democratic Congress (NDC) started to do the stock-taking as to why the party lost all 15 seats in the March 13 general election?

If the process has started, then who is doing this very important exercise for the party that looked very impressive during the rallies in the lead up to the elections until it was blown away on Election Day by a combination of factors.

THE NEW TODAY is suggesting that a 3-member team of competent persons who are not members of Congress should be invited by the party to conduct this most important exercise to help chart the way forward.

This group should interview all 15 NDC candidates individually to get first-hand information to be documented for future use as to why they thought the party was so badly beaten at the polls.

The team should also invite NDC stalwarts and other prominent persons in the society to get their views on the dismal showing of Congress at the polls and to solicit suggestions on what should be done to put the party in a better position to contest the next general election.

The current leadership of NDC seems to be still in a shell-shocked state of affairs and the elders like Kent Joseph, Joan Purcell, and Tillman Thomas should come forward and help to chart the way forward for the next three years in the first instance.

This newspaper has its own views as to why Congress lost and NNP ended up with all the 15 seats in an election that was not free and fair by any stretch of the imagination.

In a previous editorial, THE NEW TODAY pointed to the contents of the reports submitted by the Observer Missions from both the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and their recommendations for future elections.

Given the two back-to-back 15-0 defeat at the polls, the NDC has to do some deep soul-searching and realise that whatever formula was used in 2013 and 2018 did not work for it and that comprehensive changes ought to be made right now.

This is not time for sitting back and waiting for things to happen. The party must start to ring the changes itself.

The Political Leader, Nazim Burke was able to ignite the NDC base and should now pass the baton to someone else who might be able to grow the base and attract the right persons to help build a better organised and more vibrant and attractive party in the eyes of a wider cross-section of the Grenadian masses.

Congress has to be more pro-active and start the ball rolling with a view to finding out the problems for this massive loss and the new strategies to be employed in moving forward to the next election.









It is our understanding that Mr. Burke intimated that he intends to step down but was told to hold on for the time being.

The position of THE NEW TODAY is that the process of selecting the NDC new leadership should be put in place much sooner rather than later.

There is a lot of work to be done and some of the old guards should make way for others who might be more appealing to the public to come forward and try their hands at the politics.

The NDC ‘Old Guards”, like the NNP were not able to get 15, 000 to 20, 000 Grenadians to come out and vote on Election Day. Why?

Even the ruling party with the millions spent did not attract this block and Congress should see itself as better poised to tap into this block of votes with implementation of the right and correct strategies for moving forward into the next phase of the struggle.

The Nazim Burke-led team did not create an impression on this group and it is only logical that a new group should be put in charge of NDC with the hope of making serious inroads into this block of potential voters.

The NDC should also see the need to put a new team in place to embark upon a serious membership drive to attract new entrants into the party and to build strategic alliances to win an election.

It is highly unlikely that new members will be attracted to the old guards who did not manage to win a single seat in the March13 poll.

There is a very vibrant Youth Brigade within NDC that holds the future for the party and with the right leadership and guidance will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.

Another task ahead for NDC is to position the party to be able to attract more “grassroot” numbers in order to build the right base to launch a serious bid for state power.

The NNP is beatable but the right outfit has to be put in place by Congress in order to defeat this so-called “Green Machine” team that is headed by two leaders who are virtually tired after years of being battle weary and full of scars – Dr. Keith Mitchell and Gregory Bowen.

This is not time for “pussy-footing” on the part of NDC but to do the necessary surgery that is badly needed to the leadership to try and get the patient in a much healthier state for the next round of the battle.