Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 16-6 picks based on 2023 NFC Championship Game model

The conference’s top two finishers will meet on Sunday Philadelphia Eagles Host San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia (15-3) is tied for the best record in the NFL with Kansas City and has the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. After a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Eagles proved their dominance with a 38-7 victory over their NFC East rival. New York Giants Division round. San Francisco (15-4), who won the NFC West, defeated Seattle and Dallas to set up this titanic rivalry.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds have Philadelphia as a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 45.5 in total points. Any 49ers vs. Before locking in the Eagles pick, Make sure you check out the latest NFL predictions and betting tips from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Eagles vs. 49ers Spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers Over/Under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money order: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The Eagles are 6-2 in their last eight playoff games against the spread

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up win.

Why can eagles hide?

San Francisco was tops in the NFL during the regular season with an average of 300.6 yards allowed. Additionally, the Eagles were first against the pass (179.8 yards allowed) and led the league with 70 sacks, falling two shy of the single-season record set by Chicago in 1984. They continued their dominance against the Giants last weekend, limiting them to 109 yards through the air and sacking Daniel Jones five times.

The Eagles have recorded 39 sacks in their last seven games, more than a dozen teams have for the entire 2022 campaign. It was the first club to have four players reach double figures in a season since the statistic became official in 1982, with linebacker Hassan Reddick tied for second in the NFL with 16, while defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat and end Brandon Graham notching. 11 each, all careers up. Here’s a look at which team to pick.

Why the 49ers can hide

While 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s biggest stories in the second half of the season, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey still holds the distinction as the most important player for the 49ers. Philadelphia allowed the New York Giants to finish with 227 total yards of offense last week, but Saquon Barkley finished with 61 yards on nine carries.

The Eagles allowed running backs a relatively high 86 receptions in the regular season, and McCaffrey is well established as one of the best all-purpose backs in the league. Shanahan has been cautious with McCaffrey this week with a groin injury, but expects him to be in San Francisco’s backfield as the 49ers play for their third NFC championship in four years. Here’s a look at which team to pick.

