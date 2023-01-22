Eagles’ Nick Siriani hits back at Jonathan Cannon’s critics

Nick Siriani may have already set the alarm on Monday morning.

He can’t wait.

That’s when he’ll come on the WIP morning show and fire longtime host Angelo Cataldi and anyone quick to criticize defensive coordinator Jonathan Cannon this season.

“Man, what did they hit? 7. Yeah, big time,” Siriani said after the Eagles beat the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round. “Jonathan Cannon puts these guys in great positions. Obviously, we have great players. Sometimes I have to ask some things about Jonathan Cannon, and I don’t know if it’s you. There’s probably more. I won’t name names — Angelo — OK?

“But this guy is an incredible anchor. It just blows my mind that he doesn’t get respect from our radio station. It just blows my mind.”

The Eagles’ defense was outstanding Saturday night.

After a shutout first half, the Giants finally got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the third quarter, but ran out 6:01 of the clock in the process. With a comfortable lead at that point, Cannon was more than happy to trade time for seven points in the blowout.

While Cannon has received a ton of criticism in his two years as defensive coordinator here — more so than Cataldi — it’s hard to argue with Saturday night’s results or how they were achieved.

The Eagles held the Giants to just 227 yards. They made quarterback Daniel Jones’ night a living hell. And they didn’t even let the Giants think they had a chance to win that game.

During the regular season, the Eagles finished with the No. 2 defense in the league, giving up 301.5 yards per game.

Sirianni said he didn’t really listen to Cannon’s criticisms when the Eagles’ PR staff was preparing him for the interview.

“So, every time I hear the answer about Jonathan Cannon, I laugh to myself,” Siriani said. “Actually, other teams’ coaches ask me, ‘Does Jonathan Cannon get crap here? I’m like, yeah. This guy is unbelievable.

“He’s going to be a head football coach in the National Football League because of what he does. This guy is a student. He’s a student. I can’t wait to talk to Angelo on Monday.

