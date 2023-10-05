Dianne Feinstein, a longtime California senator, was remembered at the funeral

Sen. Lynn Kennedy, sister of Dianne Feinstein, places her hand on Feinstein’s casket at City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in San Francisco.





Mourners gathered on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday Late Sen. Remember Dianne Feinstein At a funeral service.

The memorial has been closed to the public since 1 p.m. PT, Feinstein’s office announced Wednesday, citing “heightened security.” The service was previously moved to the steps of City Hall to allow the public to attend, and Feinstein’s office did not provide further explanation about the reason for the increased security.

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In California, on Thursday, Oct. 5, outside San Francisco City Hall, the late Sen. Mourners gather for Dianne Feinstein

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images A man photographs a memorial service outside San Francisco City Hall on Thursday.

FeinsteinWHO Died last week at 90, was born in San Francisco and was the city’s first female mayor, serving for 10 years. He later served in the US Senate for over 30 years.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein’s granddaughter Elaine Mariano will speak at Feinstein’s memorial, the late Democratic senator’s office said. .

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Rep. Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her family, at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday when Sen. Standing over Dianne Feinstein’s casket.

The Senate floor is closed on Thursday so members can attend the service.

A Live stream link Given to those unable to attend. Following the service, the longtime senator will be laid to rest in a private, family-only ceremony.

Californians paid tribute Wednesday to the late senator as he lay in state at San Francisco City Hall.

Carlos Avila Gonzalez/Pool/Reuters On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, following a day of lying at City Hall, the late Sen. Honor guard members carry Dianne Feinstein’s casket from the steps of San Francisco City Hall to a waiting vehicle.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carried Feinstein’s body with Pelosi. Arrived in San Francisco Saturday evening.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Labonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat on an interim basis. He was sworn in on Tuesday.