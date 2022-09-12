Death and Funeral of Queen Elizabeth

(IDN)

During a service of prayer and reflection for the Queen at St Giles Cathedral on Monday, Church of Scotland Rev Ian Greenshields highlighted Queen Elizabeth II’s “deep connections” to the country and its people in his homily.

In Scotland, he said, “We gratefully acknowledge the deep connection he had with our land and its people. His love of Balmoral Estate is well known, and then being there brought him great comfort.”

“There she was respected as a neighbor and friend, and there she found strength and refreshment in the summer months,” he added.

“During his career in civil Scotland he traveled the country to support many causes, entertained guests at Holyrood Palace and presided over ceremonial events, many of which took place in this church,” Greenshields said. He received the Scottish crown in 1953.

“His connections with the Scottish churches were deep and lasting. As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, he took up his pew every Sunday morning in the Church of Scotland, bordering the Canongate Kirk to the north, especially at Crathie Kirk, only prevented by ill health,” he added. .

Greenshields is the current Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The national anthem God Save the King was sung at the end of the service.