‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Tina’ complete their Broadway runs

“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina,” two Broadway musical instruments that sold strongly before the corona virus outbreak, but never recovered following the long theatrical closure, both announced on Tuesday that they will be closing later this summer.
“Dear Evan Hanson,” a musical about a terrible teenager who tells a terrible lie, will end its run on Broadway on September 18, five years later. Won the Tony Award for Best New Music.
The show was a huge success and was a huge success, but it suffered a double blow from the corona virus infection and poorly received movie adaptation, and has been soft at the box office in recent months.
“Tina,” a jukebox song about the life and career of Seminal Rocker Tina TurnerIts run will end on August 14th.
Both shows will continue to play outside of New York. “Dear Evan Hansen” closes its London production in October, but a North American tour continues to sell well. “Tina” will begin its North American tour in September and will operate in the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.
“Dear Evan Hansen“It started its Broadway operation on November 14, 2016 and opened on December 4, 2016. By the time it closes, it will have hosted 21 preview shows and 1,678 regular shows.
The music, produced by Stacy Mindich and directed by Michael Grief, began its career on the Arena stage in Washington, then ran off Broadway in the second phase before being transferred to Broadway. It has won six Tony Awards, including Score Benz Basek and Justin PaulThe book by Steven Levenson and its two authors: Ben FlatRachel Bay Jones, who played the title character and her mother.
The show not only won Tony the Best Music Award, it also won the Olivier Award for Best New Music in a London production, and the Actors’ Album won the Grammy Award.
The show, which long ago made a profit offset by its capital costs, raised more than $ 1 million a week before Broadway closed in 2020 due to the Corona virus epidemic. In 2021, a Movie adaptation Published and subjected to significant online ridicule; It is unclear how this affected the stage version, but overall collections have been volatile and slippery since the show relaunched last December. The show grossed $ 588,371 for the week ending May 29.
“Tina, ”Began his career in London, with the music on the singer’s list and Kathori Hall’s, and then moved to Broadway, October. Previews begin on 12, 2019 and open on November 7, 2019. Music produced by Stage was directed by Billida Lloyd, Entertainment, a major European production company; Won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress, Adrian Warren.
“Tina”, which has much bigger cast than “Dear Evan Hanson”, costs more to run each week, typically grossing over $ 1.5 million a week before the outbreak; It sold strongly again after resuming shows last fall, but its box office collections plummeted with the advent of the Omigron variant and did not fully recover. The show grossed $ 909,006 in the week ending May 29. At the time of its completion, “Tina” had hosted 27 preview shows and 482 regular shows.
