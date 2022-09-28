Top News

Deadpool 3 release date confirmed, Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine

September 28, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

Deadpool 3 has been officially announced, and as part of the news, it’s been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine.

The news was announced via a very goofy Twitter video from Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, where he teased the antihero’s first appearance in the MCU. Hugh Jackman appears in the background of the video and says “yeah, sure, why not” to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. ‘I Will Always Love Hugh’ plays in the background.

