DC-area forecast: Scattered showers and storms will stick around today

Today (Sunday): After early morning fog, we’ll see cloudy skies this morning, with a few glimpses of sun possible during the afternoon. ON-OFF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Not as high a chance for strong winds and hail as yesterday, but some heavy rain and lightning could develop. Temperatures will be relatively cool and humid, with temperatures in the mid to low 80s. Confidence: Medium
For the Commanders game, and really any outdoor event today, it’s difficult to pinpoint the time and location of these types of rain and storms hours in advance. Be prepared to get wet but hope for the best and check back for more updates.
Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and night. Skies will be cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Partial sunshine welcomes the start of the work week. We shouldn’t see many showers and storms this weekend, but some are still possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Chances of rain will decrease in the evening and overnight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
tuesday It should be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the mid-80s, but an isolated afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Chances of showers and storms will increase again through Tuesday evening Wednesday Morning with an approaching cold face. Clouds and possible rain will keep Wednesday’s highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 80s with a drying trend by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low Medium
