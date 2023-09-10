DC-area forecast: Scattered showers and storms will stick around today

Leave a comment on this story Comment

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: Another day of scattered showers and storms, “rain, rain, get lost” (or at least come back on a weekday). Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/storms. Highs: Low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Chance of rain/storm at times. Low: Above 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon showers/storms? Highs: Low to mid 80s. A pesky front and low pressure area will bring rain today and tonight. Some storms can cause heavy rain and isolated flooding. Showers and storms should be few and far between Monday through Tuesday, but will be possible at times, with rain chances increasing again late Tuesday through early Wednesday with unseasonable temperatures.

Today (Sunday): After early morning fog, we’ll see cloudy skies this morning, with a few glimpses of sun possible during the afternoon. ON-OFF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS Not as high a chance for strong winds and hail as yesterday, but some heavy rain and lightning could develop. Temperatures will be relatively cool and humid, with temperatures in the mid to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

For the Commanders game, and really any outdoor event today, it’s difficult to pinpoint the time and location of these types of rain and storms hours in advance. Be prepared to get wet but hope for the best and check back for more updates.

Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening and night. Skies will be cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Partial sunshine welcomes the start of the work week. We shouldn’t see many showers and storms this weekend, but some are still possible, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonal with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Chances of rain will decrease in the evening and overnight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium