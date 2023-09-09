Daniel Califf arrested: London police find fugitive terror suspect in Chiswick





CNN

—



Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police have located and arrested Daniel Calific, the force announced on Saturday, marking the end of three days. Manhunt Wednesday for a terror suspect who escaped from prison.

“Metropolitan Police officers have arrested Daniel Califf, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 6 September,” a police statement said.

Califf was arrested at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) Saturday in the Chiswick area of ​​west London, where search efforts were refocused earlier in the day, the force said.

“We would like to thank the public and the media for their support during our investigation to locate Calif and will provide further notice of his arrest in due course,” the statement added.

The 21-year-old terror suspect’s escape from Wandsworth prison on Wednesday sparked a wide-ranging manhunt that delayed flights and led to more checks at British ports.

Khalif, a serving member of the British Army, was in jail awaiting trial on terrorism charges for allegedly planting fake bombs at a military base, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported. He denied all three allegations against him, the news agency reported.

Khalif escaped from prison by dressing as a chef and strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery van. By the time police found the truck two miles east of the prison, Califf was gone, and all that survived him were the strapping officers found under the van.

The incident sparked criticism of the prisons and the government, and led to the launch of an independent inquiry.

This is a developing story, and more to come.