Dan Lemon, CNN’s star anchor, is leaving the network abruptly

Don Lemon quit on CNN.

Mr. In an announcement that Lemon said “stunned” him, CNN announced on Monday that it was ending a long relationship with Mr. Lemon, a star anchor who was part of the network’s prime-time lineup before enduring a short but controversial tenure. Co-host of the morning show.

“CNN and Dawn have parted ways,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement. “Dan will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and encourage him in his future endeavors.”

About the events of the day Mr. That pejorative language contrasted starkly with Lemon’s description. In a poignant message on Twitter, she told viewers her talent agent suddenly informed her “I’ve been fired by CNN.”

“I was stunned,” said Mr. Lemon wrote. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the authority to tell me directly. At no time was I given any indication that I would not be able to continue doing the work I wanted at the network. (CNN denied Mr. Lemon’s account, saying the anchor “was offered an opportunity to meet with management, but instead issued a statement on Twitter.”)