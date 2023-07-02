Damian Priest and the Real Winners and Losers from the WWE Money in the Bank match card

Money in the Bank 2023 was heavily promoted until Saturday night. The O2 Arena in London sold out for a night that would change course for WWE.

Many walked away as major winners, with some stars in particular on the verge of a major breakout.

Damian Priest and Io Skye captured their respective men’s and women’s Money in the Bank briefcases, Gunther continued to dominate the Intercontinental Championship, and Cody Rhodes made a statement by shutting down Dominic Mysterio.

John Cena was there to excite the London crowd, and Grayson gave Waller a surprise, and the Usos got some revenge against Roman Reigns and Solo Chikova.

However, other stars have not been so lucky, seeing opportunities slip through their fingers.

LA Knight was an obvious crowd pleaser in the men’s MITB match, but he was unable to win. Shayna Baszler returned against Ronda Rousey, ending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign less than a month later.

Finn Balor failed to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins as he had promised.

The following are the clear winners and losers from an amazing night of WWE action.







It seemed the stars had finally aligned for LA Night. He was the world’s number one go-to Money in the Bank in 2023. He had the world behind him.

The megastar had a packed O2 arena. They cheered him more than the ever-popular Shinsuke Nakamura and the English-born Butch.

WWE agents knew this would happen. He was the popular focus of this match. In the end, he was booked as the show’s unstoppable star, beating his competition before climbing to the top of the ladder.

However, it was not to be for the knight. WWE may have considered giving him the briefcase but decided against it. Instead, Damian Priest took his shot.

WWE could build on Knight’s momentum before finally giving him the big win. The match with Logan Ball will be on the money. However, he missed his first shot in the shortcut for gold.







It’s not LA Nights night at Money in the Bank, it’s Damian Priest’s night. A forgotten member of The Judgment Day, he needed a big break.

There is no reason why he should not win his money in due time. The movement of The Judgment Day is evolving, but the team has always been built to take down The Archer of Infamy.

He was Edge’s first recruit. Finn Bálor may be seen as the leader of the crew, but Priest has recently been more poised for a world title reign than The Prince.

WWE’s new creative era will be defined by decisions like these. Committing to Priest, the first of many stars, sets the stage for that next step toward top billing.

The 40-year-old earns this every chance he gets. It is nice to see his efforts being rewarded.







Ronda Rousey and Shayna Basler promised to revitalize the women’s tag team division. They were promoted in a way that no previous Women’s Tag Champions had been.

After just 33 days, The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades have not only lost gold, they’ve clearly broken up.

Two good female wrestlers challenging for the Women’s World Championship are Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. They are better as individuals than as a tag team.

Morgan is Rodríguez’s third partner, and has been established as completely interchangeable with Shadzi based on recent bookings.

All of this continues the terrible tradition of women’s tag teams breaking up after losing the gold, leaving the new title holders with no strong challenge.







Gunther is the most dominant champion in WWE. Even Roman Reigns was more vulnerable in his title defense than the Intercontinental Champion.

He entered his match against Matt Riddle with confidence, and he came out even more. It was a dominant display against one of Raw’s top stars.

When Drew McIntyre returned at the expense of Gunther, it only set up a big star for The Ring General to win at SummerSlam.

At this point, I can’t imagine the IC champion losing anytime soon. The Honky Donk Man’s 454-day reign is sure to be broken, and it will take much longer for Gunther to fall.







Before John Cena made a surprise appearance at the O2 Arena, Cody Rhodes showed why he is the most obvious successor to The Champ.

His match with Dominic Mysterio was an entertaining old-school clash of top face vs. top heel. The ex-con had no chance of beating The American Nightmare, but he made sure it was a fun ride.

Both came out of it better. Rhodes looked like he was already a world champion, while Tom showed he could compete at a high level with a great guy.

Together, they put on the hottest match of the night without doing much. The crowd enjoyed it all.

Despite his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes has gained momentum like never before.







None bigger than John Cena’s unannounced appearance for WWE to deliver surprises to the London crowd.

The champ arrived to tease the future of WWE bringing WrestleMania to the United Kingdom. Although nothing official has been announced, this tease wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t possible.

All Elite Wrestling showed that wrestling can fill a UK stadium to capacity, breaking the 60,000 mark in terms of tickets sold for all in 2023, which will take place at Wembley Stadium. That means not a single match has been announced.

WWE could very well sell Wembley for WrestleMania, although it may come down to politics and money to make this a reality.

WWE is learning the value of devoting UK crowds to big shows. London PPVs should be a fixture for years to come.







Few stars in WWE history are bigger than John Cena. While The Champ was once known to receive mixed reactions, he now receives universal cheers and chants of support.

That makes every angle he is in special. It was special to have Grayson Waller on the field with Cena. He’s a 33-year-old rising talent who rubbed off immediately by working with The Champ.

A hot UK crowd raved about the young talent and he never wavered. Not letting John beat him verbally, he bit back each chant in his direction.

It’s a much better relationship than Cena and Austin Theory, and Waller could very well benefit from more work with The Champ.

If Waller gets that match with Cena, he will be established as the future top heel in the business. Hopefully, The Champ will be in better shape than he was at WrestleMania 39.







The Women in the Money in the Bank ladder match could have gone in many directions, but WWE was considered the favorite. Alas Skye pulls it out and crawls over Bayley to pick up the briefcase.

It was a pivotal moment in WWE’s commitment. Genius of the Sky is becoming more and more popular on the main charts month after month.

The big turning point was her match with Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash, where many believed she would capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

Skye will do just that as soon as they have the money in the bank briefcase. Fans have been waiting for Asuka vs. Skye for a long time, and it’s almost certain to happen after this big win.

The Money in the Bank briefcase was won by a rising star who was waiting for another big break. Skye may become a top name before she becomes SmackDown champion on Friday Night.







Finn Balor got a big role rehab when he got into a rematch with Seth Rollins. Although it was unlikely that Prince would defeat The Messiah, many expected it to be close.

Instead, the 12-minute battle failed to hit top gear and spent the final two minutes focused on Damian Priest at ringside. A simple distraction was enough for Balor to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

While it is possible that Prince will be involved in a rematch, this was considered his big moment. This is his chance to establish himself as a main event star on the red brand.

It didn’t happen. At this point, it looks like the punishment will move beyond the prince, as the briefcase should allow him to eliminate the Messiah in time.







On September 27, 2020, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso feuded for the first time. In his first title defense of the WWE Universal Championship, the Tribe Leader defeated his cousin to retain.

Since then, Jay reluctantly falls into The Bloodline. He eventually relents to Reigns’ vision, but only after apparent abuse from the tribal leader.

Sami Zayn helped snap Jey out of his haze, and Jimmy Uso returned against The Bloodline. This set the stage for Jai to go to war with the regime again.

At The Bloodline Civil War, Jey took a beating from Reigns and Solo Chikova. He was roundly punished for electing his brother to be the chief of the tribe.

However, when it mattered most, Jay got what he needed. He became the first man to trail Reigns for more than 1,200 days.