Dallas airport shooter claims to be Chris Brown’s wife

The woman who opened fire at a Texas airport this week once claimed to be a “prophet of God” — married to singer Chris Brown — and has been released from prison multiple times for a series of dangerous crimes after being found mentally unfit to stand trial. A statement.

Portia Odufua, 37, was in hospital on Tuesday morning He was shot and injured by the police He opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday, police said.

shocked Videos captured passengers screaming and ducking for cover Odufua came out of an airport bathroom where he went to change after multiple shots were fired, police said.

It later emerged that despite mental illness and a long history of serious crimes including bank robbery and arson, Odufua remained free. Records reviewed by the Dallas Morning News.

More than once, Rihanna’s bad boy ex has given Brown’s home address to the police — she’s been there to “run it!” The singer reportedly calls him her “husband”.

During her arrest, Portia Odufua told police that singer Chris Brown was her husband and that she owned his address, the report said. wire film

In October 2019, Odufua was found watching over a burning house in Mesquite — a position he told police he was “responsible for,” the newspaper noted, citing an arrest warrant.

“I’m a prophet of God … I’m letting you all know that I’m responsible for this fire,” he told police, according to the records.

The owner of the home — already damaged in two previous fires — wanted to pursue charges.

Screaming passengers during Monday’s shooting filmed Odufua ducking for cover before police say they shot and wounded him.

However, despite Odufua’s confessions, charges were not filed due to a lack of scientific evidence, District Attorney John Creuzot told the Morning News without elaborating.

At the time, the magazine said, he was free after being found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly robbing a bank in April 2019. The case was dismissed and Odufua reportedly underwent inpatient and outpatient treatment.

The most recent case cited in the report — from June last year — ended with an almost identical outcome.

Dallas District Judge Christine Wade found Odufua incompetent to stand trial on a misdemeanor charge of pulling the fire alarm — but found he posed no danger to the public.

The case was dropped and the troubled suspect was simply referred to outpatient psychiatric services, the paper said.

It is not clear what psychiatric diagnosis Odufua had that led to his being found incompetent to stand trial, which may have changed since his last case, the Morning News said. The judge could not be reached for comment, the outlet said.

It was unclear whether Odufua had an attorney, and a woman who answered the door of a home listed for him in public records declined to comment, the Morning News said. Odufua’s family also declined to comment.