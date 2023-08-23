Criminals like Sidney Powell surrender in Trump’s Georgia election case

- Conservative attorney Sidney Powell has been jailed in Atlanta after more of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants surrendered to face criminal charges in the Georgia election interference case.
- Bond was set at $100,000 for Powell, who aggressively made false claims about ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
- Powell, who aggressively made false claims about ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election, has yet to turn himself in to face charges including violating Georgia’s RICO statute.
- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to resign Giuliani was a Trump campaign lawyer after the 2020 election.
Attorney Sidney Powell holds a press conference at the Republican National Committee regarding litigation related to the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Nov. 19, 2020.
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Good pictures
Conservative attorney Sidney Powell was booked into an Atlanta jail Wednesday after more of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants surrendered to face criminal charges in the Georgia election interference case.
Bond was set at $100,000 for Powell, who aggressively made false claims about ballot fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
He faces charges of violating Georgia’s Fraudsters and Corrupt Organizations Act.
David Shaffer and Kathy Latham, two Electoral College selectors for Trump, turned themselves into the Fulton County Jail for booking Wednesday morning.
Shafer is a former chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia and Latham is a former Coffee County GOP chairman. Bonds for both were set at $75,000.
Attorney Kenneth Chesbro surrendered later Wednesday in connection with a so-called “fake” voter conspiracy for Trump that was presented to Congress in an attempt to block the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s election. Ray Smith, another attorney charged as part of the voter scheme, also surrendered.
Fulton County Sheriffs stand guard outside the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 22, 2023 in Atlanta.
Chandan Khanna | AFP | Good pictures
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to surrender later Wednesday. Giuliani was the Trump campaign’s lead attorney after the 2020 election and was instrumental in efforts to overturn Trump’s loss to President Biden through court challenges and legislative actions.
Trump plans to surrender in the case Thursday evening.
Fulton County officials have given all 19 defendants in the case until Friday to surrender.
Other defendants who surrendered earlier this week included attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”