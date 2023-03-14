Credit Suisse shares fell 5% on ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

Shares of Credit Suisse fell 5% to a new all-time low in early trading on Tuesday after the bank announced it had identified “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting processes for 2022 and 2021.

Shares pared losses slightly, but were down more than 4% by 9:30 a.m. London time.

The troubled Swiss lender made the observation in its annual report, which was initially scheduled for last Thursday but was delayed by a late call from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC communication related to “Technical Evaluation of Previously Disclosed Amendments and Related Controls to Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.”

In Tuesday’s annual report, Credit Suisse revealed it had identified “certain material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting” for the years 2021 and 2022.

These issues relate to “a failure to design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyze the risk of material misstatement” and various deficiencies in internal control and communication.

Despite this, its financial statements for the years in question were “fair, in all material respects, [its] Consolidated Financial Position.”

Credit Suisse also said its net asset outflows had eased but “have not yet reversed”. The bank confirmed 2022 results announced on February 9 that showed a full-year net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion).

Liquidity risk

The bank revealed that late 2022 saw “significantly higher withdrawals of cash deposits, non-renewal of maturity deposits and net asset outflows that were significantly higher than the rates experienced in the third quarter of 2022”.

Credit Suisse saw customer withdrawals of more than 110 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter.

“These outflows have stabilized at very low levels, but have not changed as of the date of this report. These outflows have led to partial utilization of liquidity buffers at the group and legal entity level, and we have fallen below certain legal entity-level regulatory requirements.”