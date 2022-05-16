Courtney Kardashian and Travis Parker were married at a Santa Barbara ceremony

Courtney Kardashian and Travis Parker are married.

“The Kardashians” star and Blink-182 rocker Untied – Really this time – in Santa Barbara, California., Sunday, TMZ reported. The couple was spotted in traditional wedding attire at Downtown Court in Anakaba, where Kardashian grandmother Mary Joe “MJ” Campbell and Parker’s father Randy can be seen standing by their side.

Kardashian, 43, and Parker, 46, drove a classic Black Lorider convertible with a sign on the front grille that read “JUST MARRIED”. ”

A few days ago, the couple hosted what appeared to be a couple Wedding shower.

The ceremony with the classic look was a long way from their fake wedding in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards. The Bush founder and drummer had a fake marriage Elvis Presley impersonator In front of the other four.

Kardashian later confirmed the marriage in Vegas Not legitimateThe couple does not have a license to act legally.

“Once upon a time, in a faraway country (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her beautiful king went to the same open church with Elvis and got married. Licensed),” he wrote. Makes perfect. “

Parker Got down on one knee In October, a year after the couple first joined. He raised the question at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara – in the same city as their wedding.