COP27: British PM Rishi Sunak pulls out of climate summit



London

CNN

—



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He is expected to attend COP27 Climate Summit A Downing Street spokesman said on Thursday because of “other pressing commitments” in Egypt next week.

Britain will still be represented by senior ministers and COP26 president Alok Sharma at the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, the statement said.

“The Government is absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and leading international action to tackle climate change and protect nature,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the Autumn Statement, the Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt.”

Sharma and attending senior ministers will work to ensure countries continue to make progress on commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow, the statement continued.

Just weeks after British media reports in early October said noted environmentalist King Charles III would miss COP27, Prime Minister Liz Truss advised him to drop plans to attend.

CNN understands the monarch’s attendance at COP27 has not been confirmed and, following consultation with the government, there was joint agreement that it would not be an appropriate occasion for Charles’ first foreign trip as a sovereign.

King Charles will attend the Climate Change Conference as Prince of Wales in 2021.